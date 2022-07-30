Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
8-8-7-4, WB: 7
(eight, eight, seven, four; WB: seven)
