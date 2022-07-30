ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in 'Play4 Night' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Connecticut Lottery's "Play4 Night" game were:

8-8-7-4, WB: 7

(eight, eight, seven, four; WB: seven)

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

