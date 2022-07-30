Charlotte needs to build about 21,000 houses to close deficit, study finds

www.wcnc.com
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies
A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
Volkswagen settlement could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A settlement with Volkswagen could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to North Carolina. Back in 2015, the EPA discovered Volkswagen was using software in its diesel cars to avoid federal emissions standards. The company was ordered to stop selling the cars and was ordered to buy back the faulty vehicles from customers.
Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina. Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond...
Relatives of politicians gain financially from NC casino near Charlotte, WSJ reports
The North Carolina casino opened about a year ago about 30 miles west of Charlotte.
Catawba Two Kings Casino under investigation
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — There's talk of corruption in Cleveland County. Catawba Two Kings Casino is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area, off of Interstate-85. According...
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
Some renters using housing vouchers can't find landlords who will accept them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte renters who use Section 8 housing vouchers to keep a roof over their heads are struggling to find landlords who will accept them. “It’s heartbreaking, but unfortunately way too common," Cheron Porter, the senior vice president of corporate communications for Inlivian, said. Inlivian...
Rock Hill's airport looking to expand
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
Cintra behind unsolicited proposal to add more tolls on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cintra was revealed as the unknown company behind an unsolicited proposal to add new tolls from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border on Interstate 77, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Cintra is the same company that was behind the existing tolls on I-77...
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
2 new Black-owned breweries in Charlotte aim to change industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the craft beer industry expands in Charlotte, one untapped market is about to emerge. It’s been three years since Charlotte — a city with than 30 craft breweries — has had a Black-owned brewery. Three Spirits Brewery was Charlotte’s only Black-owned brewery. It opened in 2016 but closed three years later without explanation.
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
WCNC
WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event. Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.
