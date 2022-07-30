Kesha cuts a casual figure in a T-shirt and jeans while stepping out with friends in LA

Bill Bailey was awkwardly interrupted by Jeremy Kyle while reminiscing about Sean Lock during an interview.Kyle was temporarily appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored as replacement host when he asked Bailey about a 100-mile walk he’s doing along the South West Coast Path in honour of Lock, who died of cancer on 18 August 2021.Bailey’s walk, which he’s doing alongside Lock’s family and friends, will last for seven days – and, as he explained during the interview, it was a walk he used to do alongside the 8 Out of 10 Cats star.Appearing on the TalkTV series virtually, Bailey explained...

CELEBRITIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO