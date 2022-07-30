When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

95rockfm.com
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
Colorado’s Powderhorn Mountain Rim View Connector Trail Coming Soon
The Palisade Plunge might very well be one of the more popular mountain biking trails on the western slope. The 32-mile trail connects the top of the Grand Mesa with the town of Palisade, Colorado. Some people avoid the mighty Palisade Plunge due to the technical difficulty of the route,...
Cemetery In Collbran, Colorado Has Memorials Dating Back to the Mid-1800’s
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Eagalite cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800's. This particular site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, which consists of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest,...
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Classics, Lemons + More: Grand Junction’s First Cars
Firsts are always something that will stick with us for our whole lives. Things like our first kiss, first job, or first concert, are milestones that we never forget. Also on that list of things that stick with us forever, for better or worse, is our first vehicle. For most,...
Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo
People across the country are thinking of innovative ways to save money, but the actions of this Colorado man truly take the cake, or in this case, sub. Subway recently put out a challenge to consumers who love their new Subway series to prove their devotion by getting the Subway Series logo tatted.
In two key Mesa County races, economy and housing among top issues
In June, Charlie Pink was asked by a fellow Grand Junction union member to consider a run as the Democratic candidate for Mesa County commissioner in District 2. When Pink learned that Republican candidate Bobbie Daniel was running unopposed he heeded the call. The last Democrat to be elected Mesa County commissioner was Doralyn Genova, […] The post In two key Mesa County races, economy and housing among top issues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Grand Junction’s Tips for Enjoying Concerts at Las Colonias Amphitheater
We have lots of concerts still to come in Grand Junction over the second half of 2022. For some, the concerts in late summer and fall may be your first visit to The Amp at Las Colonias. We asked you for some pro tips for those who may be attending...
$1.8 Million Grand Junction Home With 360 Degree Views for Sale
Grand Junction Home Built in 1908 on Over an Acre for Sale. The home is 114 years old and sits on over an acre.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Places to Grab an Ice Cream Cone
Grand Junction has reached the triple-digit mark nine times so far during the month of July. So far, the high temp of 103 degrees on July 22nd has been the warmest day of the month. Last summer on July 21st, Grand Junction, Colorado hit the current record high of 107...
Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies
Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
Little-Known Mesa Colorado Cemetery Dates Back to the Early 1800s
The next time you drive Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a quick detour at the town of Mesa. Just outside of town you'll find an awesome cemetery with residents dating back to the early 1800s. You'll find the cemetery just 1.2 miles north of town. Given its remote location, it's...
KJCT8
Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
Deed Entertainment Postpones Grand Junction’s Super Grass Fresh Festival
Deed Entertainment and the Super Grass Fresh Festival have an important announcement for Grand Junction. The event at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is being postponed. The Super Grass Fresh Festival which was scheduled for August 13 and 14 would have been a celebration of western Colorado featuring Bluegrass and Americana music. Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and Head for the Hills topped off a lineup that included more than 20 incredible acts.
August and September Are the Prime Times For West Nile Virus In Colorado
The threat of the West Nile Virus looms as we head into the second half of the summer season. If there is a downside to summertime in Colorado it would be mosquitos. Those pesky insects are so small, but they can cause such great grief. How many times have you come home from a campout, a ball game, or a picnic, only to discover a myriad of mosquito bites all over your body? The itching that comes from mosquito bites is annoying and can be maddening. Relief oftentimes is elusive.
