ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against NFL Over Chargers' Relocation to L.A.

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d4kH_0gyOQd5A00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A lawsuit alleging the National Football League violated its own relocation policies when the Chargers moved to Los Angeles was dismissed Friday by a San Diego judge.

The suit filed on behalf of San Diego resident Ruth Henricks alleged Chargers owner Dean Spanos "had already made up his mind to move the team to Los Angeles" by 2006, despite a 1997 public statement in which he said the team would remain in San Diego unless the franchise suffered "severe financial hardship."

The suit alleged Spanos later "broke his word" when the Los Angeles move was announced despite the Chargers being worth more than $1 billion as of 2017.

The lawsuit also cited a quote from former NFL official Jim Steeg, who told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a 2021 article that Spanos had already planned the relocation, "It just took him 10 years to do it."

San Diego Superior Court Judge Carolyn Caietti stood by her tentative ruling issued Thursday that stated the lawsuit was barred by the statute of limitations and did not adequately show that Spanos made false statements.

Caietti stated in her ruling that the statements referenced by Steeg were "opinions that amount to inadmissible hearsay, and cannot be relied upon to support Plaintiff's claim."

Further, the judge stated that Henricks' discovery of the alleged fraud happened when she read the 2021 article that contained Steeg's statement. Caietti wrote that the statute of limitations on fraud claims is three years, while the article came out more than three years after the team's move was announced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy