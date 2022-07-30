Two students win scholarships from the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

mauinow.com
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
Obama Walk 2022 is right around the corner in Hawaii
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on August 4th to celebrate former President Barack Obama's birthday.
fluxhawaii.com
At EP Bar and Nami Kaze, Vintage Charms Abound
These two Honolulu restaurants pay homage to beloved food and drink experiences with vintage hallmarks at their hearts. I am a San Diego kid, growing up in the 1980s. There is a black crocheted afghan with neon flowers hanging over the back of our living room couch. I’m sitting on the floor flipping through my mom’s record collection listening to The Bee Gees and The Rolling Stones, stealing my favorite album covers to tack up on my bedroom wall later. In my brother’s room is an Atari and a tweed swivel chair that I spin in it for hours while playing Frogger. Four decades later, I still feel warmly about the aesthetics of that time.
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
Danny De Gracia: Why I'm Worried About Oahu's Future
Benjamin Franklin once observed that the British government of his time was like a desperate dice roller, always gambling their future on reckless endeavors where so much as one failure would result in their total undoing. “Thus empires,” Franklin would go on to say, “by pride and folly and extravagance, ruin themselves like individuals.”
hawaiipublicradio.org
2 Big Island health care groups complete merger
Two hospital groups on the Big Island have completed their merger. Bay Clinic in East Hawaiʻi Island and West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center around Kailua-Kona are now called Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center. The change went into effect on July 1. “Merging the Bay Clinic and West...
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
mauinow.com
Maui Girls Soccer Club won Under 11 championship in Oregon
The Maui Girls Soccer Club competed in the Oswego Nike Cup in July, with its 2012 team winning the Girls U11 Silver Division Championship by defeating Pacific FC Fuego 3-1 to go 4-0-0 for the tournament. The title was part of a successful trip to Oregon for the club. The...
Courthouse News Service
Foul fowl: Hawaii locals overwhelmed by wild chickens
HONOLULU (CN) — Although many destinations have their share of distinctive animals, Hawaii boasts a particularly unique range of creatures that call the islands home. For all its incredible biodiversity, however, Hawaii has instead become dominated not by the gentle Hawaiian sea turtles or the adorable Hawaiian monk seals it is known for — but by a growing population of chickens.
KITV.com
Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies
HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
Epic giveaway: 100 free Hawaii tickets to see New Kids On The Block
Guess what's also happening next week? The first-ever Wahlburgers franchise is opening in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A green coral that grows only in Hawaii could help people who’ve suffered from a stroke, new research shows. The coral produces a molecule called waixenicin A. Hawaii Pacific University chemistry Professor David Horgen says the molecule may be able to stop a harmful protein that...
bigislandnow.com
Recent ‘Quakes Not Impacting Big Island Volcanic Activity
Two recent magnitude-4-plus earthquakes and a spike last month in seismic activity at a underwater seamount have not affected volcanic activity on the Big Island, according to a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist. Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist at HVO, said the largest of the recent earthquakes, a magnitude-4.6 temblor that rattled...
mauinow.com
State Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant
The Hawai‘i Department of Health issued a red placard to a Lahaina restaurant, due to an alleged violations. Lahaina Fish Company, operated by Lahaina Seafood Company Inc., received the placard on July 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
bigislandvideonews.com
VOLCANO WATCH: Hualālai’s Wahapele Eruption
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory describes the cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows of the Wahapele eruption. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Natalia Deligne:. While our attention is generally drawn to the Island...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The military does...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kalima case lawyers calculate damages for Native Hawaiians in $328M settlement with the state
Damages are being calculated for more than 2,700 Native Hawaiians in the Kalima case — a class-action lawsuit filed by Native Hawaiians waiting for homestead land. Now, lawyers for the claimants are working to ensure the $328 million settlement approved by the state gets to those who deserve it.
