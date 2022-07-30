Two students win scholarships from the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

These two Honolulu restaurants pay homage to beloved food and drink experiences with vintage hallmarks at their hearts. I am a San Diego kid, growing up in the 1980s. There is a black crocheted afghan with neon flowers hanging over the back of our living room couch. I’m sitting on the floor flipping through my mom’s record collection listening to The Bee Gees and The Rolling Stones, stealing my favorite album covers to tack up on my bedroom wall later. In my brother’s room is an Atari and a tweed swivel chair that I spin in it for hours while playing Frogger. Four decades later, I still feel warmly about the aesthetics of that time.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO