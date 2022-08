BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (BVM) – The Minnesota high school football season is set to begin in September, and in honor of that, a list of the 10 best seniors has been put together. This list takes into account the seniors’ stats and team success. With that being said, here are the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) 10 best football players the Class of 2023.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO