Mt. Pleasant native Brehm makes cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

www.abc12.com
Related
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
abc12.com
Powers star pitcher Grant Garman commits to Oakland University
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Power's star pitcher Grant Garman announced on Twitter today that he will be going to Oakland University. Grant helped lead Power's to the state quarterfinals last season and will be going to his junior year this upcoming season.
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davenport football player EyQuan Cobb killed in Detroit shooting
The Davenport football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates.
abc12.com
High Football Preview: Davison ready for bounce back season
FLINT, MICH.(WJRT) - The high school football season is right around the corner, one team that has a lot to prove is the Davison Cardinals. They finished 5-4 last season, which was considered a drop-off after two straight state finals appearances. Head coach Jake Weingartz said his team was young...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
abc12.com
Amid inflation and soaring costs, local family faces more hurdles
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - For many families right now the cost of filling up the tank and putting food on the table is becoming a challenge. But for one Bay County family, the economic downturn couldn't have come at a worse time. They're facing the biggest hurdle of their lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Tommy Szczepanski will attend Virginia Tech after not agreeing to salary with Royals
ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - What a month it was has been for Essexville-Garber's Tommy Szczepanski. He decommited from Michigan after Eric Bakich left for Clemson, then he was drafted by the Kansas Royals in the 19th round, a dream come true. But, it left Tommy with a major decision. After...
Michigan Woman Featured on A&E’s Neighborhood Wars
After a Bay City, Michigan woman's lousy behavior went viral on TikTok, the moment was featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars. In November of 2021, a TikTok video recorded in Kawkawlin, Michigan just outside of Bay City went insanely viral. The original video has been viewed 22 million times. That doesn't count the many copies of this video floating around on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. The viral video shows a woman in a purple shirt that seems to be super angry about a maintenance worker who is taking care of leaves with a leaf blower. She starts out by yelling, pretending to be on the phone, and standing in between the worker and leaving so she can't do her job. Then, things escalate quickly. The angry resident physically assaults the trailer park maintenance worker and it is all caught on video. The original viral TikTok video is below.
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Jaylen Johnson commits to Grand Valley State football
GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - The high school football season is about to start at the end of the month, Grand Blanc wide out Jaylen Johnson already knows where he will be playing next year. Johnson committed to Grand Valley State. He held 11 offers which included Saginaw Valley State,...
abc12.com
Ascension Genesys Hospital ending inpatient pediatric care this fall
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Young patients requiring inpatient care will be redirected away from Ascension Genesys Hospital beginning this fall. The Grand Blanc Township hospital is planning to discontinue pediatric inpatient care beginning Sept. 30. Young patients who require care in a hospital will be referred to other hospitals in Mid-Michigan.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Wyoming woman heads to prison for causing two drunken crashes in Bay City in one night
BAY CITY, MI — Months ago, a woman with a history of drunken driving moved from Wyoming to Michigan, fleeing incarceration in the Equality State. Newly situated in Bay City, she ended up causing two drunken crashes in the same night and as a result, she’s now moving to prison.
Comments / 0