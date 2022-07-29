ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Gamblers DE Chris Odom among Texans' 4 workouts

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNGkc_0gyOKGcT00

The Houston Texans worked out four defenders on Friday during the first day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center, according to a league source.

The Texans brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks. The former Maryland product played four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, and then eight games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after being let go in Pittsburgh.

The other defensive back the Texans worked out was former Kentucky Wesleyan product Kishawn Walker, who actually went to rookie minicamp with the Texans this offseason.

Houston worked out defensive end Chris Odom, a former 2017 undrafted free agent from Arkansas State via Arlington Martin High School. The 6-4, 256-pound edge defender has spent time with three NFL teams, but most recently was in the USFL playing for the Houston Gamblers, where he racked up 12.5 sacks.

The Texans also worked out defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, an undrafted free agent from Purdue and Houston’s St. Thomas High School. Neal went to camp with the Denver Broncos last offseason, but was waived after the preseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian Vazquez had his interview awkwardly cut short right after he was traded to the Astros

We’re getting down to the wire ahead of the MLB trade deadline and Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is the latest domino to fall. On Monday, less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, a bizarre situation occurred ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros. According to Jeff Passan, long-time Red Sox catcher Vazquez was on the move just hours before first pitch to… the hosting Astros.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Warriors unveiled their new 'Statement Edition' uniforms and everyone thinks they look like college jerseys

The Golden State Warriors debuted their new uniforms on Tuesday, and many fans had the same reaction when they first saw the design. Golden State’s new jerseys, which Rakuten sponsors, use a different color scheme than what you may expect when you think of the Warriors. These uniforms have a much darker blue than fans are accustomed to seeing from the reigning champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Neal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Houston Gamblers De#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Rams#Kentucky Wesleyan#Arkansas State#Usfl#The Houston Gamblers#St Thomas High School#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball gets NIL deal – Arkansas basketball, as in all 15 players

Basketball teams typically have 15 players on a roster. Sometimes a few more. Sometimes guys just dress out for practice but don’t play. At Arkansas, all 15 of its players are now owners of an NIL. Athlete Advocate Consortium hooked the Razorbacks basketball team up with a deal with Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. The CSC is an advocacy center for children who have been abused. “We are honored and excited to raise more awareness and education in our community regarding child abuse,” CSC executive director Elizabeth Shackelford said in a press release. The Athlete Advocate Consortium is the same organization that helped JD Notae as Arkansas’ first NIL receiver. Notae’s group was the Samaritan Shop. “I think there’s a lot of life lessons that these guys can carry on, not only from AAC, but all of the way for the rest of their lives,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. AAC helped pair two individual basketball Hogs, as well. Freshman Jordan Walsh is working with the Jones Center and Jalen Graham, a transfer from Arizona State, is with Samaritan Community Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn safety suffers "significant" knee injury

A former Auburn safety and NFL rookie may have to wait a little bit longer for his NFL debut. Smoke Monday, who was signed as an undrafted free agent for the Saints over the offseason, suffered what NFL reporter Mike Garafolo referred to as a “significant” knee injury in training camp on Tuesday. The unfortunate event occurs on the heels of recently signed safety Tyrann Mathieu leaving training camp for personal reasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy