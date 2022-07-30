1 critically injured in rollover on I-80 near Park City

www.ksl.com
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
Man hit and killed by car in Salt Lake City, police looking for driver involved
A man was hit and killed in Salt Lake City late Sunday night and police are still looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident.
House fire in South Jordan causes over $150k in damage
A fire that began in the garage and started to spread into a home in South Jordan late Monday night caused over $150,000 in damage.
Utah father of 5 killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL — A fiery and deadly crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it's a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in
HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
Who is behind the slow down 'grandmas at play' signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 councilman in Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
GALLERY: Dazzling overnight thunderstorms bring morning of wreckage, debris
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Overnight thunderstorms across Utah kept the sky alive with displays of lightning as wind and rain battered homes, broke branches, and left debris in the roads. The storm also left standing water on highways around the state, and authorities believe hydroplaning led to a...
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death
UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
