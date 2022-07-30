ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

1 critically injured in rollover on I-80 near Park City

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County

MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Accidents
The Associated Press

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Unified Fire Authority#The Utah Highway Patrol#Uhp Corp#Udot#Ksl Com#Utahns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
ABC4

UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
ABC4

Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death

UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
LINDON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy