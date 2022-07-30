Logan company breaks world record for biggest bowl of macaroni and cheese

www.ksl.com
Related
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
deseret.com
They’re auctioning off the past to pay for the future
Ray Olsen has had it with the pictures. He’s been leaning against the front bumper of a 1966 American LaFrance fire truck, posing for photos as best he can, but there’s a limit, and Ray, a man for whom vanity is not a strong point, has reached it.
kslnewsradio.com
Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
ksl.com
House Speaker Brad Wilson: 'We are just getting started' saving the Great Salt Lake
Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesignpostwsu.com
Buzzing around downtown Ogden
The Beehive Bash returned for the second year to the Monarch Studios on 25th street in Ogden. The Monarch holds and rents studios out to different artists and creatives in the Ogden area. The Beehive Bash activities included live music, specialty vendors, beers, ax throwing and a pie eating contest.
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Utah father of 5 killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL — A fiery and deadly crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it's a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
kjzz.com
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
GoFundMe: Utah woman now a widow days after wedding anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created after one tragic car crash left a Bountiful woman a widow and put her three daughters in the hospital. Trooper Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that Dave Barnett was killed on July 27 at 6:10 p.m. while traveling westbound on Interstate-70 near […]
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors
OREM, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Orem Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late Monday night. Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst, of Orem Fire, said that people in nearby apartments and drivers passing the site on I-15 called to report a fire on the top floor of the Temple which is still under construction.
ksl.com
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON — A family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday, after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her house. "I...
Gephardt Daily
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Comments / 0