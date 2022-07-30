Crossbow, Guns, Arrests + More at Colorado Homeless Camp Raid

kekbfm.com
KKTV
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses suit by 'high priestess' of cannabis-focused church against Colorado Springs police
A federal judge confirmed last month that neither Colorado Springs police nor the city itself was liable for any constitutional violation, tossing a lawsuit from the leader of a cannabis-focused ministry who was unhappy with officers' presence on her property. Candace Sgaggio, the "high priestess" for Green Faith Ministry, claimed...
Drug dealer in San Luis Valley sentenced to 16 years in prison
Karl Kloeppel, a drug dealer from Monte Vista who was arrested in 2020, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police arrest a suspect after a domestic disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak 4420 Apartments were evacuated last night after a man threatened a women with a gun. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) says that just before midnight a caller reported their daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city. They then called back to report a gun was involved.
State Patrol seeking information in death of pedestrian
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is hoping someone in the Pueblo community knows what happened to a pedestrian who was found dead on Tuesday. According to a press release sent out by CSP, troopers were notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Santa Fe Drive near San Pedro Street in […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
Wedding venue owner guilty of felony theft
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021. In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost. Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He […]
KKTV
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
KKTV
Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.
KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police investigating 3 dozen vehicle burglaries in Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A slew of car break-ins have plagued the Broadmoor neighborhood for the past four weeks. Colorado Springs police confirm they are investigating 35 vehicle burglaries in the residential area near the hotel that occurred just in the single month of July. “It is scary just...
Better Safe Than Sorry: The Law on Collecting Rainwater in Colorado
Every drop of water in Colorado is precious, but there are several restrictions in place when it comes to saving that water for yourself. According to the legal code of Colorado, Section 37-96.5-103, C.R.S., precipitation (rainwater) is only allowed to be collected in rain barrels from the rooftops of certain residential properties.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
Glen Filmore impacted the community of Pueblo by solving many homicide cases.
Glen Filmore is retiring after 16 years as a homicide detective, and he impacted many victim's families across the area,.
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
KRDO
Pueblo women dead after a pedestrian-involved crash
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is dead following an auto vs. pedestrian crash in Pueblo County. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), crews responded Tuesday morning to a crash on Santa Fe. Dr. near San Pedro St. CSP says the pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman, was found dead in...
Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is arrested following an overnight crash that shut down the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs. This is just east of High Chaparral Open Space. The intersection of Powers Bl / Stetson Hills Bl is closed in all 4 directions due to The post Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo police officer retires after 32 years
PUEBLO, Colo. — Glen Fillmore is retiring after more than three decades serving the Pueblo community. He worked both for the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. “To me, serving the community – you know, it’s big,” said Fillmore. “I grew up out in the county, but I’ve always considered Pueblo, my home. […]
KKTV
Gov. Polis celebrates wildfire prevention efforts near Woodland Park on Colorado Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado turns 146, Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials spent Colorado Day celebrating the efforts of local groups working to prevent wildfires. The governor joined AmeriCorps and Mile High Youth Corps in Green Mountain Falls near Woodland Park Monday morning. There, those groups...
