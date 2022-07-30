Reading's skid reaches seven following the All-Star break

www.wfmz.com
Reading ties the game in the sixth but comes up short in the end
READING, Pa. - Reading coming back home after ending their long road trip with a win. The Fightin Phils would come up just short in their series opener with Hartford, 4-2. Logan O'Hoppe playing in his final game as a Fightin, as he was just traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday afternoon. The catcher went 2-for-2 in his final appearance in Baseballtown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley opens up homestand with resounding win over Syracuse
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley returning home and kicking off the month of August with a morning game. The IronPigs handling Syracuse, 13-6. Two Phillies with the IronPigs at the moment, Jean Segura and Johan Camargo. Camargo finished with three hits and three RBIs, Segura went 1-for-4 with a walk in the win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley v. Syracuse, 08.02.22
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
WFMZ-TV Online
Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake
BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Foreigner brings classic rock back to Erie, PA
There’s nothing like a night witnessing one of the greats! Foreigner, the band that brought us so many hits of the 70s and 80s, was due to hit Erie, Pennsylvania at the historic Warner Theatre on July 27th and I wasn’t about to miss it!. Before Foreigner came...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night. Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of Route 313 in East Rockhill Twp. closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires
EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 313 in Bucks County is closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer pulled down wires. It happened on Route 313 near the area of Mt. View Road in East Rockhill Township, according to county dispatchers. No word on when the road will...
Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting
One man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. According to Erie Police, this happened around 6:30 on July 30 near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Street. Police report that nobody has been charged as of yet and the investigation is continuing.
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community. A gift for looking only, not picking. The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash shuts down I-78 for hours
BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass. One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Mill at Easton opens: See inside
EASTON, Pa. - After years of planning, and even a fire, The Mill at Easton is officially open. It's a new, three-story affordable housing community on the City's South Side. "Your rent is limited to one third of your income,” said Tim Harrison, the developer. He’s calling it "workforce housing," because residents must fall between 30 and 80 percent of the area's median income.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
