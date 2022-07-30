When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

mix1043fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
Grand Junction’s Summer Fails: Things We Wanted To Do But Didn’t
Here we are in August and it feels like summer is over - and there are so many things we didn't get done. It seems we always have good intentions as summer approaches. So many things we hope to accomplish this year and all of the fun things we are going to enjoy. Then summer comes, life happens, and here are falling short of our pre-summer expectations.
Cemetery In Collbran, Colorado Has Memorials Dating Back to the Mid-1800’s
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Eagalite cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800's. This particular site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, which consists of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest,...
Grand Junction Colorado Loves To Do This In The Rain
It looks as if Grand Junction, Colorado can expect a 40% chance of rain tonight (Monday, August 1, 2022). What do you like to do when it rains in Grand Junction?. We don't get much of the stuff around here. On the rare chance it does rain, many of us bust out into the happy dance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo
People across the country are thinking of innovative ways to save money, but the actions of this Colorado man truly take the cake, or in this case, sub. Subway recently put out a challenge to consumers who love their new Subway series to prove their devotion by getting the Subway Series logo tatted.
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Grand Junction’s Tips for Enjoying Concerts at Las Colonias Amphitheater
We have lots of concerts still to come in Grand Junction over the second half of 2022. For some, the concerts in late summer and fall may be your first visit to The Amp at Las Colonias. We asked you for some pro tips for those who may be attending...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Places to Grab an Ice Cream Cone
Grand Junction has reached the triple-digit mark nine times so far during the month of July. So far, the high temp of 103 degrees on July 22nd has been the warmest day of the month. Last summer on July 21st, Grand Junction, Colorado hit the current record high of 107...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies
Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks
Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
Little-Known Mesa Colorado Cemetery Dates Back to the Early 1800s
The next time you drive Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a quick detour at the town of Mesa. Just outside of town you'll find an awesome cemetery with residents dating back to the early 1800s. You'll find the cemetery just 1.2 miles north of town. Given its remote location, it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deed Entertainment Postpones Grand Junction’s Super Grass Fresh Festival
Deed Entertainment and the Super Grass Fresh Festival have an important announcement for Grand Junction. The event at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is being postponed. The Super Grass Fresh Festival which was scheduled for August 13 and 14 would have been a celebration of western Colorado featuring Bluegrass and Americana music. Dwight Yoakam, Iron & Wine, and Head for the Hills topped off a lineup that included more than 20 incredible acts.
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
Four Grand Junction Area Homes Listed Above $2-Million
Grand Junction, Colorado features some incredible custom-built homes that would make anyone dream of living in the Grand Valley. Today we are going to tour four listings from Realtor.com that are ready to be your next dream home here on the western slope. Scroll on to see these listings and to learn more about each one.
August and September Are the Prime Times For West Nile Virus In Colorado
The threat of the West Nile Virus looms as we head into the second half of the summer season. If there is a downside to summertime in Colorado it would be mosquitos. Those pesky insects are so small, but they can cause such great grief. How many times have you come home from a campout, a ball game, or a picnic, only to discover a myriad of mosquito bites all over your body? The itching that comes from mosquito bites is annoying and can be maddening. Relief oftentimes is elusive.
More Grand Junction Bad Rules to Follow While Driving
Grand Junction drivers may be among the worst in the nation, but we are beginning to understand why. Not long ago, we brought you the Grand Junction Rules For Driving. These are basic driving rules that you would think everybody knows, unfortunately, they don't. Another thing we learned is that Grand Junction drivers can't help the way they drive. In most cases they have received faulty information.
The Coolest Stuff Grand Junction Has Found Second-Hand
Since I was a kid, I've always loved second-hand stores and pawn shops. I've spent countless hours rummaging through things like used CDs, music equipment, flannel shirts, and all kinds of other things and have scored some killer deals. Luckily, many thrift stores and pawn shops are still around in...
How Hot Does it Have to Get Before Grand Junction Crews Shut Down?
The Grand Junction, Colorado region recently spent some quality time basking away in 100+ heat. How hot does it have to get in Grand Junction before road construction crews can shut down and seek cooler temperatures?. While the question may seem simple, the reality is a direct answer is hard...
Grand Junction Picks the Toughest Jobs to Work in the Summer Heat
Summer weather in Grand Junction, Colorado can mean triple-digit heat and lots of it. With 4 of the past 5 days at 100 degrees or higher, western Colorado is starting to feel the dog days of summer. What about all the people working outside in the heat? Maybe someone in...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0