2,000 acre wildfire explodes near Flathead Lake, forcing evacuations in Elmo

ELMO, Mont. — A 2,000 acre wildfire has erupted near Elmo that is causing evacuations and road closures.

Near the one year anniversary of the Boulder 2700 Fire, another blaze begins to burn near Flathead Lake. Right now, the fire is burning along Highway 28, about seven miles west.

CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel tells us that Highway 28 is now closed, and that this blaze has grown to over 2,000 acres, making it the biggest fire in the station of Montana this wildfire season.

Camel also says that three dozen homes near Elmo are being evacuated.

According to a report from the Montana Department of Transportation, there is zero viability in the area, and the Highway 28 is closed between Hot Springs and Elmo. The Polson Chamber of Commerce posted on their social media account says there are at least seven different agencies responding, with close to 120 fire personnel headed north of the city. Multiple aircraft and helicopters are also responding.

Crews are evacuating livestock and subdivisions in the area. And the Red Cross is establishing an evacuation center at Linderman School.

Level 3 evacuations are called for near Elmo. The area southeast of Elmo is in level 1. The area northwest towards Dayton is in level 2.

This article will be updated with more information as it develops.