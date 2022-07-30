‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

Southport, NC (WWAY)– The Southport planning board has rejected the Phase II proposal for the Indigo Plantation unanimously. Indigo Plantation is a proposed new development by Bald Head Island limited and developing partners which would bring roughly 1,542 units to the area. The land is zoned R-20 Residential, for 550 homes. A project this size would nearly double the population of Southport, which locals think would not help preserve the historic charm of the city.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO