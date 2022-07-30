‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

foxwilmington.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New...
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington mayor acknowledges alcohol law enforcement needs ahead of council vote
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In the midst of tourism season, locals and visitors alike flock to downtown Wilmington’s most popular bars, restaurants and breweries. City officials, however, are looking for ways to enforce state alcohol laws. “We’ve been wanting this for a long time,” Mayor Bill Saffo said....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport city leaders are in agreement to reject the Indigo Phase II proposal
Southport, NC (WWAY)– The Southport planning board has rejected the Phase II proposal for the Indigo Plantation unanimously. Indigo Plantation is a proposed new development by Bald Head Island limited and developing partners which would bring roughly 1,542 units to the area. The land is zoned R-20 Residential, for 550 homes. A project this size would nearly double the population of Southport, which locals think would not help preserve the historic charm of the city.
foxwilmington.com
Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City has announced that about 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled at the manhole near Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane for about 12 hours on Sunday, July 31. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality closed the Intercoastal Waterway by...
WECT
Carolina Beach PD, Whiteville PD, Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Carolina Beach PD and Whiteville PD will be hosting events during the evening of Aug. 2 to celebrate National Night Out. All members of the community are welcome to come out to these free, family-friendly events.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County commissioners terminate contract with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary as chief is investigated for alleged racist remarks
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County commissioners voted Monday night to terminate its service contract with Lake Waccamaw EMS Auxiliary. Commissioners voted 6-1, with Giles ‘Buddy’ Byrd opposing the termination. Shannon Worrell, the chief of the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, was recently accused...
foxwilmington.com
New filing in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit alleges culture of gender bias at WPD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The latest filing in a lawsuit filed by the former director of Wilmington’s troubled (and now defunct) crime lab accuses top brass, including the current chief of police, of harboring “long-simmering gender-based malice” against her that embodied a toxic “negative attitude toward women” in and beyond the Wilmington Police Department.
WECT
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth has been located and is safe as of Tuesday, July 2. On Monday, July 1, the BCSO released a missing person report for 33-year-old Mantooth.
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have charged a Leland man after a traffic stop Sunday morning. WPD officers stopped 33-year-old Kenneth Robertson around 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Princess Drive. Police searched the car and found a gun and marijuana. Robertson was arrested and charged...
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
foxwilmington.com
After contempt ruling, embattled commissioner attends meeting remotely
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It was business as usual at the New Hanover County Commission meeting — except for the fact that Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman attended the meeting remotely after she requested staff allow her to do so, sometime last week according to county staff. Monday’s meeting is...
WECT
One injured in downtown Wilmington shooting, police investigating
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd and Princess Streets Saturday around 1:18 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Officers found a man on the...
foxwilmington.com
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has identified Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw as the person killed in a shooting at a home on the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive that at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Sunday. 19-year-old Devin Antone of Lake Waccamaw has been arrested...
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend. At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a...
CBS News
38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. The...
