ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Elmo Fire now 21,327 acres large, containment grows to 30%

By Montana Right Now
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WTBi_0gyO1gs300

UPDATE, AUG 7 AT 10:20 AM:

The following is updated evacuation information as of Sunday at 9:30 am:

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park

UPDATE, AUG. 7 AT 9:04 AM:

Containment on the Elmo Fire has grown to 30% and the fire saw a growth of 129 acres Saturday, for a total of 21,327 acres.

Warmer and drier conditions on Sunday may increase fire activity, the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team reported.

Firefighters will remain engaged in strengthening containment lines as they extinguish areas of heat up to 120 feet into the interior.

Hoses and pumps are being added south of Lake Mary Ronan to make water more available for securing firelines.

Small firing operations may be necessary to address unburned fuels that pose a risk to the fireline.

A public meeting is planned for Monday, Aug. 8 at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds at 7:00 pm.

UPDATE, AUG. 6 AT 10:19 AM:

The CSKT Division of Fire has given an update on evacuations and closures caused by the Elmo Fire.

The following goes into effect starting at 12:00 pm Saturday:

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents east of Hwy 93 between Chief Cliff Lane and Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane and Black Lake Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Big Meadows Road and Dayton Creek Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents west of the intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and Dayton Creek Road.Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) is closed at the Dayton Creek Road intersection.Arterial roads off Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are open to residents only. Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).The Proctor dump will open to Lake County residents from 12:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

UPDATE, AUG. 6 AT 9:36 AM:

As of Saturday morning, the Elmo fire is 21,198 acres large and is now 18% contained.

So far, eight structures have been lost to the fire.

The fire remains south of Lake Mary Ronan, and the CSKT Division of Fire reports that despite a continuous line around the fire perimeter, significant work is needed to secure the line and ensure areas of heat remain interior.

All power has been restored to the fire area.

Firefighters plan on securing fireline on the western side of the fire by searching out heat about 60 feet interior as well as utilizing hose lays along the line on Saturday.

Aircraft will support crews as they reinforce firelines around the most active sections of the fire, south of Lake Mary Ronan.

Another public meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 pm. It will be held at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds on Highway 93.

UPDATE, AUG. 3 AT 4:41 PM:

Residents who have not heeded the evacuation order for County Road 352 (Lake Mary Ronan Road) and along the perimeter of Lake Mary Ronan are being told to do so as the Elmo Fire has the potential to grow Wednesday evening.

CSKT Division of Fire says the fire has been active on the north end and has a high potential to reach the lake by Wednesday evening.

In addition, potential spotting over County Road 352 may impede egress over the next couple of days.

UPDATE, AUG. 3 AT 2:26 PM:

Containment on the Elmo Fire is at 16% as of Wednesday morning.

According to the CSKT Division of Fire, wind gusts and low humidity combined with continuous timber fuels created increased fire activity to the north, expanding the fire perimeter towards Lake Mary Ronan and Big Meadows.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the Elmo Pow Wow grounds.

Streaming for the meeting will be unavailable, however, those looking for information can call 406-818-5200 to speak with a Public Information Officer for the most up-to-date information.

Update: Aug. 2 at 1:38 p.m.

The following is a Facebook post from CSKT Division of Fire :

Evacuation orders from Lake County Sheriff’s Office include the area south of Lake Mary Ronan Road from the intersections of Camp Tuffit Road to Hwy 93; and west of Hwy 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane.

Pre-evacuation warnings are in effect for residences north of Lake Mary Ronan Road and residences east and south of Hwy 93 between intersections with Hwy 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road.

Road closures: The intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road and Hwy 93 is closed to traffic. Residents north of Lake Mary Ronan Road can access their residences.

Power Outages: Mission Valley Power shut off power at Black Lake Road, the Proctor Clubhouse, and Hog Heaven at the request of Lake County Emergency Management and expected to remain off through Tuesday. The situation will be reassessed Wednesday morning.

For information on Red Cross Evacuation Centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School please call 1-800-272-6888, then select Option 1 for the Duty Officer.

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/8289/70119/

One of four scooper planes taking water out of Elmo Bay to support firefighting efforts on the ground. Photo taken August 1, 2022, by local resident Randy Avery.

Update: Aug. 2 at 7:14 a.m.

The Elmo Fire is now burning 16,226 acres with 10% containment along Highway 28 Tuesday morning.

Sara Rouse, Elmo Fire information officer, told Montana Right Now multiple structures are burned--authorities are working to find the number and type of structures burned.

The weather is forecasted with lower temperatures with a wind event. A red flag warning is still in effect.

Highways 28 and 93 have reopened.

Red Cross has a shelter set up at Polson High School.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in the following areas:

Lake Mary Ronan Corridor:Lake Ronan RoadBlack Lake RoadSurrounding areas

Update: Aug. 1, 2022 11:58 a.m.

The The CSKT Division of Fire is estimating the Elmo Fire at 12,975 acres Monday, a 2,000-acre increase from Sunday.

The fire is still 0% contained at this time.

Pre-evacuation warnings are still in place for people living south of Lake Mary Ronan Road and west of Highway 93.

Highway 28 is now open.

Update July 31, 2022 6:47 P.M.:

The CSKT Division of Fire now estimates the Elmo Fire to be 10,923 acres in size and remains 0% contained.

Pre-evacuation warnings are still in place for people living south of Lake Mary Ronan Road and west of Highway 93.

The boat ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site is closed.

Update July 31, 2022 1:35 P.M.:

There is going to be public meeting Monday, August 1 at 7:00 P.M. at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds for people who are looking to get more information on the fire.

Update July 31, 2022 10:26 A.M.:

Flathead Lake State Park says it has reopened the Big Arm Unit of their park at 10 A.M.

It had been closed and evacuated on July 30th due to the nearby Elmo fire.

All normal services will be open at the park.

Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains closed and under evacuation notice.

Update July 30, 2022 9:19 P.M.:

Montana Highway Patrol announced Montana Highway 28 has reopened to traffic. Drivers still need to be aware of smoke and firefighter vehicles in the area.

The CSKT Division of Fire says the Chief Cliff Estates evacuation has been lifted.

The fire is estimated to be 7,000 acres in size and the cause is still under investigation.

A temporary flight restriction has been issued for air space over the Elmo Fire.

Update July 30, 2022 at 4:40 P.M:

The CSKT Division of Fire says residents along Route 28 have been allowed to return to their homes.

Route 28 is still closed to the public.

A Red Cross station has been set up for evacuees in Polson.

CSKT says the fire continues to grow toward Dayton.

The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2022:

Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger.

An evacuation order was issued for the Elmo area on the west side of Flathead Lake around Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to U.S. Highway 93, as of the morning of July 30. The Elmo 2 Fire is burning in the area.

Campers at both Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been evacuated and the sites are closed until the safety issues are resolved upon further notice.

Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter at Linderman School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson, for those displaced by the fire. Residents can also request services by calling 800-272-6668.

For information on restrictions and closures of FWP sites, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions .

For current information on wildfires in Montana, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org .

ELMO, Mont. — A 2,000 acre wildfire has erupted near Elmo that is causing evacuations and road closures.

Near the one year anniversary of the Boulder 2700 Fire, another blaze begins to burn near Flathead Lake. Right now, the fire is burning along Highway 28, about seven miles west.

CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel tells us that Highway 28 is now closed, and that this blaze has grown to over 2,000 acres, making it the biggest fire in the station of Montana this wildfire season.

Camel also says that three dozen homes near Elmo are being evacuated.

According to a report from the Montana Department of Transportation, there is zero viability in the area, and the Highway 28 is closed between Hot Springs and Elmo. The Polson Chamber of Commerce posted on their social media account says there are at least seven different agencies responding, with close to 120 fire personnel headed north of the city. Multiple aircraft and helicopters are also responding.

Crews are evacuating livestock and subdivisions in the area. And the Red Cross is establishing an evacuation center at Linderman School.

Level 3 evacuations are called for near Elmo. The area southeast of Elmo is in level 1. The area northwest towards Dayton is in level 2.

This article will be updated with more information as it develops.

Article posted July 30, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Outsider.com

Montana’s Elmo Fire Scorches Over 21,000 Acres, Is Halfway Contained

The Elmo wildfire in Lake County, Montana grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres. The containment percentage also grew from 30% to 55%. Cooler temperatures and lower winds over the weekend aided in containment efforts, as fire weather was critical during the week. The Elmo Fire was human-caused and began on July 29. Additionally, NASA has recently done a study to predict critical details about wildfires, and it could help prevent them in the future.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway, kind of. Compared to last summer, when extensive drought conditions fueled an early start and late end to a season in which about 940,000 acres burned, 55,616 acres have burned this season as of Aug. 9, according to Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmo#Fire Hose#Lake Mary#Flathead Lake#Fish#Hoses
Outdoor Life

The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
SALMON, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Wildfire season in full swing in the West

Wildfire season is in full swing in the West with wildland fires already claiming over 5 million acres this year to date. Currently 51 large fires are burning in the 13 western states scorching over a million and a half acres and requiring more than 8000 firefighters to manage them.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
OREGON STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy