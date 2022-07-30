NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor doubled off the padding atop the outfield wall in center field to drive in two, Edwin Díaz put out a fire for the final two outs and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5 Saturday in a doubleheader opener. Following consecutive walks to Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, Lindor hit a drive against Tyler Matzek that bounced off the orange home run line and back into play just in front of Citi Field’s home-run apple. Umpires originally ruled it a double, and that call was confirmed via replay. Lindor was worried center fielder Michael Harris II might have a shot at grabbing the ball. “If he goes up, he’s got a really good chance of catching it,” he said. “So I was just hoping that he would pounce anyway. I’m just happy with the results.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO