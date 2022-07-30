Report: Mariners trade for Reds pitcher Luis Castillo

Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 27: Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after closing out the seventh inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Miami 5-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners are picking up another starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.

The Mariners struck a deal to trade for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

It's unclear what the Reds will get in return, reported that it is likely four minor leaguers.

Castillo holds a 4-4 record this season with a career-best 2.86 ERA in 14 games. The 24-year-old — who is on a one-year, $7.3 million deal — was named to his second All-Star game earlier this season. He's spent his entire career with the Reds.

Castillo led the Reds to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, when he struck out eight batters in seven innings.

