Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery

Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws
With the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, there are many riders that will pass through Wyoming at some point over the next couple weeks. For 10 straight days just off I-90 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the real world ends and bikers from all over meet up for an all out party.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
LOOK: Beautiful Western Wyoming Home Has 41 Acres And A “Private Island”
Yup, you read that right. I found a beautiful Wyoming home with 41 acres that also has its own "Private Island." This 3,000 square foot home in Thayne, Wyoming has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and 41 covenant-free private acres with approximately 2000 feet of live water AND its very own fork in the Salt River.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Utah
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
Salt Lake City resident becomes friend to Navajo Nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by COVID-19, lack of water, electricity, and basic healthcare a constant worry made worse by the pandemic. Their burden while heavy, has been lightened by one woman and her army of helpers. Fientje Allis, originally from the...
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
Salt Lake City records hottest month in 148 years of tracking temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — July 2022 was the hottest month ever recorded in Salt Lake City with a mean temperature averaging of 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit. That is a full 6.2 degrees warmer than an average, July and more than a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one the area experienced just last year.
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
Utah group Hope on Ttapp piloting new hep C testing technology
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community health experts say hepatitis C is a major issue in Utah. The disease is usually spread through contact with the blood of an infected person, and can lead to liver failure if untreated. Utah is the second state in the country trying out...
Gas Prices Approaching $4 Nationally and in Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.35 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents lower than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.50 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
