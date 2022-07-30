Photos from The Wetlands Institute's post

capemayvibe.com
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
20 Ways to Help People NOT Be a Jerk on New Jersey BeachesBridget MulroyCape May, NJ
Photos from Exit Zero's post
Cape May Stage held an after party during their opening weekend of “America’s Sexiest Couple” at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse. The show is written by Emmy Award winning writer of Cheers and MASH, Ken Levine, and directed by Roy Steinberg and runs through August 14. Look for more photos in this week’s issue of Exit Zero.
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Cape May Inn
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
Bold, bright and peachy…. Paradiso Peach Tea! Stop by Tea by the Sea or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/products/parad…
Stop by Tea by the Sea or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/products/paradiso-peach.
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
Our Grand Lighthouse Cruise takes you to nine lighthouses on Delaware Bay and we include a buffet breakfast and lunch with purchase. Many photography opportunities await you along with a rich history of the lights! Next trip August 13, 2022 and two dates in September. Check out the schedule. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/294222/grand-lighthouse-cruise.
August is Peach Month! Celebrate with 10% off all peach teas during the month of August at Tea by the Sea. Peach teas make great…
August is Peach Month! Celebrate with 10% off all peach teas during the month of August at Tea by the Sea. Peach teas make great iced teas too!
A day in the life of the Lobster House, the Jersey Shore’s most iconic eatery
The Lobster House is in its 100th season at the Jersey Shore.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed – Beautiful 4-bed, 3-bath Home at Canal Pointe in Rehoboth Beach
Is it possible to have a "no lawn maintenance" single family home, less than 2 miles to the ocean? IT IS! And the benefits of this home and community don't stop at never having to worry if your grass is cut. This beautiful home & floor plan in the Grande at Canal Pointe truly has it all. The location is in one of Rehoboth Beach's most desirable communities and a truly covet location a block from the Breakwater Bike/walk/run trail. It's a fact, everyone loves to be " East of Route one". If easy access to downtown Rehoboth Beach and the Atlantic Ocean are your goals you'll find the solution right here. Your new beach home features an open great room, generous sized dining area and a gourmet kitchen with elevated breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and pantry with custom built shelving and barn door closure. The enclosed 3 season room and patio with outdoor fireplace extends your living space making way for fun dinner parties al fresco. This split floor plan presents you with a well appointed primary suite away from the main areas while the front study and office give you the flex space you need when work calls. The expansive great room is graced with tons of natural light and is the perfect place to unwind and features a cozy stone fireplace for the cooler off season days and nights. There’s plenty of space for family and friends with two guest rooms on the first level and an additional bedroom and bath on the second level plus a huge bonus room. Situated on a large lot framed with mature trees this home offers a private backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. You'll love having an outdoor shower after a big day at the beach. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball, playground & a community park with kayak & SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk & even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Just a hop and skip to the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes.
Watch: Cape May Whale Watch Spots Hundreds of Bottlenose Dolphins
CAPE MAY, NJ – If you have ever been to the Cape May area, one...
Timeline photos
Good morning Cape May! Stop by The Porch Cape May for an espresso to start your day. ☕️
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
If you're grabbing a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or getting food to take to the beach in your cooler, there are plenty of restaurants in Ocean City offering delicious to-go options. Whether you're craving seafood, Chinese, or something in between, here's where you can pick up a tasty to-go meal any day of the week.
Virtual whale and Dolphin watch with 100 plus dolphins off of Cape May Inlet.
Virtual whale and Dolphin watch with 100 plus dolphins off of Cape May Inlet.
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Just curious…. has YOUR DOG ever visited the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum? We are pet friendly for friendly leas…
Just curious…. has YOUR DOG ever visited the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum? We are pet friendly for friendly leashed pets!
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
☀️HAPPY SATURDAY!☀️ Join us this weekend at Hemingway's for breakfast, lunch, dinner & cocktails!🥩🍸 • 🥞Breakfast | 8-11am 🍔Lunch…
Join us this weekend at Hemingway's for breakfast, lunch, dinner & cocktails!🥩🍸
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
