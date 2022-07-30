Moss Point four-star defensive end Jamarious Brown commits to Ole Miss

In the fourth quarter, the Discount Distribution Rockets made what was once a blowout into a one possession. Immediately after that, however, the Ole Miss men's basketball team went on a 27-9 run to give themselves their largest lead of the game that resulted in an 88-70 win. The Rebels are now 2-0 in the Bahamas, playing in the Bahamas Basketball Foundation's "Summer of Thunder" series of exhibition games.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO