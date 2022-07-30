Moss Point four-star defensive end Jamarious Brown commits to Ole Miss

247sports.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Izavion Miller, mammoth JUCO offensive tackle, announces SEC commitment
Izavion Miller, a 6-foot-6 and 320 pound junior college offensive tackle out of Southwest Mississippi Community College, has committed to play in the SEC. Miller shared on social media on Sunday that he committed to Ole Miss, and added, “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year.” Miller was among the more than 20 recruits to visit Ole Miss this weekend. He was recruited to Ole Miss by Jake Thornton.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
WLOX
Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home. Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.
Rebels start strong, finish strong in 88-70 overseas win against Discount Distribution Rockets
In the fourth quarter, the Discount Distribution Rockets made what was once a blowout into a one possession. Immediately after that, however, the Ole Miss men's basketball team went on a 27-9 run to give themselves their largest lead of the game that resulted in an 88-70 win. The Rebels are now 2-0 in the Bahamas, playing in the Bahamas Basketball Foundation's "Summer of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman indicted in the death of a former Memphis basketball player will be in Shelby County court today. Miracle Rutherford, 19, was indicted on vehicular homicide charges in April. This incident happened over a year ago, on June 5, 2021. Officials say Rutherford was driving...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
wtva.com
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
Weekend boating accident kills Mississippi woman
A Mississippi woman was killed Saturday night in a boating accident, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-boat accident killed Michelle Morris, 48, of Moss Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Mississippi Department...
mississippifreepress.org
UM Graduate Suspected of Killing Jay Lee in Oxford Appears in Court, Still No Details
OXFORD, Miss.—“I need you to speak up, Mr. Herrington,” Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison said from his bench in the Lafayette County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to a packed courtroom. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, stood before Tollison for his arraignment hearing, charged with murder...
wxxv25.com
Moss Point woman dies in wreck on River Road in Pascagoula
Pascagoula first responders were called to River Road near Catalpa Avenue on Sunday evening in which one person died. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., said Anna Burgett Logan, 31, of Moss Point, died from injuries in the crash. Pascagoula Police said the incident is still under investigation and would...
tippahnews.com
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
wcbi.com
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WLOX
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
