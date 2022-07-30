Aaron Judge home run pace tracker

www.mlb.com
Related
MLB
Padres finalize deal with Nats to land Soto, Bell
The Padres, you may have noticed, are going for it. They're all in. After the week they’ve had, this much should be very clear: It’s World Series or bust in San Diego. General manager A.J. Preller -- who swung one blockbuster after another in building a contending roster -- has finalized his biggest coup yet:
MLB
What it means to be in 1st place entering August
It’s August, the beginning of the stretch run. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have passed, the Trade Deadline is Tuesday and playoff-implication baseball is about to take center stage. It might feel like if a team isn’t in playoff position right now, it could be time to...
MLB
Salvy's 441-ft game-winner shows Royals' fighting spirit
NEW YORK -- One thing can be said about the Royals on Sunday: they didn’t give up easily. Kansas City showed admirable late-inning strength in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. The club was two outs away from losing their sixth straight game, but Salvador Perez had other ideas. His go-ahead three-run homer helped the Royals defeat the Yankees, 8-6. “This team just wants to keep fighting and playing the game hard. Impressive,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s obviously good to get our catcher back to do what he does.”
MLB
Brewers send Hader to Padres in 5-player deal
PITTSBURGH -- Sometimes it seemed as if Josh Hader, already twice traded as a prospect, appeared in more trade rumors than in ballgames for the Brewers while winning three National League Reliever of the Year Awards and making four NL All-Star teams. But now he’s actually been dealt.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Yankees trade for RHP Effross from Cubs
NEW YORK -- Scott Effross’ name has been on the Yankees’ radar for several months, with analysts and scouts watching intently as the sidearming right-hander carved up National League lineups in a Cubs uniform. The Bombers wanted him, and on Monday, they landed their target. Effross was acquired...
MLB
From 'caveman' swing to historic debut for Outman
DENVER -- When James Outman was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, the 25-year-old outfielder and the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect was asked a multitude of standard questions for a ballplayer on the precipice of making his Major League debut. He was asked what time he got the call, who he told right away, how the trip was to join the club, etc.
MLB
Yanks get Montas, Trivino from A's for 4 prospects
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have been among baseball’s busiest clubs in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, bolstering their staff for the postseason push on Monday by acquiring right-handed starter Frankie Montas and righty reliever Lou Trivino from the Athletics. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7...
MLB
'I was scared': Lindor battles for big home run
WASHINGTON -- Just before Francisco Lindor’s fourth at-bat on Monday, Nationals reliever Steve Cishek hit Starling Marte with a pitch, causing Lindor to flash back to the fastball from Cishek that had struck him in the helmet flap April 8 in Washington. It wasn’t an easy moment for the 28-year-old to recall as he stepped up to the plate at Nationals Park. So when Cishek opened his at-bat with another high-and-tight fastball, Lindor struggled to maintain his composure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Here are 3 potential Juan Soto trade packages
Recent reports suggest that there are three clear front-runners – the Padres, Dodgers, and Cardinals -- to land Juan Soto in a trade before the Deadline passes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. With that in mind, we asked our reporters coverings those clubs to make an educated guess at what a trade package for the Nationals’ superstar might look like.
MLB
Rosario walks it off in 11th, proves importance before Deadline
CLEVELAND -- With the Trade Deadline less than 24 hours away, Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario reminded everyone just how crucial his bat is to this lineup. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th and two runners on, Rosario served a single into right field to plate Will Benson, who made his Major League debut, lifting the Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the D-backs at Progressive Field on Monday night.
MLB
Royals acquire Weaver from D-backs for Rivera
CHICAGO -- In a move to strengthen their pitching staff and give them more flexibility ahead of Tuesday's 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, the Royals acquired right-hander Luke Weaver from the D-backs for third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, the club announced on Monday night. Weaver, who turns 29 this month, has...
MLB
Deadline looming, Willson ready for 'this to be over'
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Willson Contreras sat in the visitors' dugout at Oracle Park on Sunday night, reality set in for the Cubs’ longtime catcher. He may have just played his final game for the only ballclub he has known. "It hit me a little bit there," Contreras said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
MLB
Gonzales' rough stretch extended by Yanks
NEW YORK -- Scott Servais made it no secret that his bullpen was going to be super thin on the heels of a demanding weekend in Houston, saying that the Mariners’ path to a victory on Monday night at Yankee Stadium would hinge heavily on Marco Gonzales being efficient and effective.
MLB
3 things to watch in final hours before Deadline
The final countdown is on to the Trade Deadline, as executives continue to work the phones right up until Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. That countdown began in earnest on Monday with the Padres trading for four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers. That kicked off a flurry of action, with the Yankees acquiring A's ace Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino and the Astros getting Orioles slugger Trey Mancini.
MLB
For fan favorite Phillips, Rays tenure was 'heck of a time'
ST. PETERSBURG – On Saturday, the Rays recognized Brett Phillips’ nearly lifelong connection to the franchise while Phillips showed what playing for his hometown team meant to him. Before Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over Cleveland, thousands of the 22,756 fans filing into Tropicana Field put on giveaway Devil...
MLB
The most traded player ever got dealt AGAIN
Baseball players are a well-traveled bunch. They get moved 2,000 miles in one day, twice in one afternoon or, sometimes, dealt halfway across the country for 1,000 pounds of catfish. But one MLB player has been swapped in more deals than any other. He's played in less than 15 seasons...
MLB
Could Tigers deal their ace?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Tarik Skubal wrapped up his postgame quotes following his Wednesday afternoon start against the Padres at Comerica Park, he interjected a comment unprompted as reporters began to walk away.
MLB
Astros acquire Mancini from O's in 3-team trade
ARLINGTON -- Trey Mancini stood alone just outside the third-base dugout at Globe Life Field. As news trickled out, a few coaches and gameday staffers approached for hugs. Mancini then made his way out to the visitors’ bullpen to say goodbye to more of his teammates and the only club he’s called home.
MLB
Castillo joins Mariners in NY, set for debut Wednesday
NEW YORK -- Luis Castillo arrived at Yankee Stadium on Monday eager to meet his new teammates and inject himself in the thick of a playoff chase. Yet before diving into scouting reports for his Seattle debut on Wednesday, manager Scott Servais wanted the skinny on Castillo’s famed dreadlocks, clad in matching dye for his time with the Reds.
Comments / 0