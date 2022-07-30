Will Johnson highlights trio of fellow freshmen standing out

247sports.com
College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Bronny James News
It remains to be seen if Bronny James will play college basketball, but if he does, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to wind up at a big-time program. However, a surprising school is reportedly making a push to sign the four-star combo guard. According to...
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
DL target from Georgia on verge of decision after visiting Vols again
A Class of 2023 defensive lineman from Georgia visited Tennessee again Saturday and is planning to announce his college decision soon.
