ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Will Johnson highlights trio of fellow freshmen standing out

By Sam Webb
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy