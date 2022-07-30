ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'Excited to give these dogs a second chance'; Over two dozen rescued beagles arriving soon in West Michigan

10NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

New database allows you to look up prior discipline of Florida officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new database is now online that allows you to quickly check whether or not a Florida law enforcement officer has had any discipline toward their certification. The state's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) oversees the certification, employment, training and conduct of law enforcement,...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida agency downgrades 4 property insurance companies' ratings

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida rating firm Demotech confirmed four insurance companies were downgraded. Demotech told 10 Tampa Bay these four companies were downgraded:. Florida Family Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Florida Family Home Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Ocean Harbor...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

About $2 million worth of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — When some people saw a large package wash ashore along the Florida Keys, they gave the authorities a call. The bundle, it turned out, contained a bunch of smaller bricks — and they later tested positive for cocaine, all 126 pounds of it, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
TAVERNIER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
10NEWS

5 years after Parkland, Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission assesses where school districts stand with safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which formed after the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead, met Tuesday to assess the implementation of several school programs and laws. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri led the discussion as the commission heard from several speakers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy