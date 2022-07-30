'Excited to give these dogs a second chance'; Over two dozen rescued beagles arriving soon in West Michigan

www.wtsp.com
Maine 12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm
AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
New database allows you to look up prior discipline of Florida officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new database is now online that allows you to quickly check whether or not a Florida law enforcement officer has had any discipline toward their certification. The state's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) oversees the certification, employment, training and conduct of law enforcement,...
Florida agency downgrades 4 property insurance companies' ratings
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida rating firm Demotech confirmed four insurance companies were downgraded. Demotech told 10 Tampa Bay these four companies were downgraded:. Florida Family Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Florida Family Home Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Ocean Harbor...
About $2 million worth of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. — When some people saw a large package wash ashore along the Florida Keys, they gave the authorities a call. The bundle, it turned out, contained a bunch of smaller bricks — and they later tested positive for cocaine, all 126 pounds of it, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
5 years after Parkland, Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission assesses where school districts stand with safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which formed after the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead, met Tuesday to assess the implementation of several school programs and laws. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri led the discussion as the commission heard from several speakers...
The FAA wants to know what you really think about the size of airplane seats
BANGOR, Maine — The Federal Aviation Administration will soon be accepting feedback from the public to help it establish a minimum standard for seat size. Half of all passengers can not fit in today’s economy seats, according to flyersrights.org President Paul Hudson. "The seats, over the past 40...
