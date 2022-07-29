County annex project could receive federal funds

www.postregister.com
Related
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
Trump's influence is tested in Tuesday's primaries, and abortion rights are on the ballot in Kansas
Primaries in Arizona, Washington, Michigan and Missouri test ex-President Trump's endorsement power. Kansas voters weigh abortion protections in state constitution.
Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government
Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County sets the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. After November’s general election, with key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats...
Comments / 0