Authorities urge vigilance following string of sex assault cases on Oahu

Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lawyer for the young man accused in the road rage beating a 70-year-old Laie man said his client was acting in self-defense. But the victim’s daughter said she’s worried the man is getting special treatment because he’s from a prominent family of watermen.
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week. Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more. Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he...
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors are revisiting the case of an elderly man’s assault on Oahu’s North Shore. They initially opted not to pursue charges against the suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Reid Aikau, saying there were “issues that came up during the investigation” and they were unable to charge the suspect immediately.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning. Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road. Honolulu police have...
Police: Partially buried body found on remote Big Island road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found partially buried on a remote side road in Kau last week. According to authorities, detectives were alerted Wednesday night to the body that was discovered off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The military does...
Instead of state trial, H-3 murder suspect could face court martial ― with tougher penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway could be turned over to the military for a court martial ― instead of facing trial in a state courtroom. The military, police leaders and the city Prosecutor’s Office have been discussing...
Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is behind bars facing a second-degree attempted murder charge after allegedly opening fire on a vehicle in Kakaako. Police said 42-year-old April Robinson got into a verbal argument with a 58-year-old man around 5:30 Sunday evening near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. When the...
Maui motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with moped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 68-year-old motorcyclist has died following a head-on crash Sunday morning in Wailuku. Authorities said a moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound. Following the collision,...
Trial date set for Hawaii couple accused of acting as Russian spies, using dead babies’ names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal trial for a Hawaii couple accused of assuming the identities of dead babies from Texas and acting as a Russian spies is set for Sept. 26. In a telephonic hearing Tuesday, both Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison pleaded “not guilty” to the charges of identity...
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This was supposed to be the year of living with COVID. But it’s shaping up to be another year of struggling through COVID. From staffing shortages to supply disruptions, residents say the pandemic is still very much having an impact on their daily lives. And epidemiologists...
BWS adjusts work at Kahana Bridge to account for back-to-school traffic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Board of Water Supply crews continue their efforts to repair a broken 30-inch water main near Kahana Bridge, they’re adjusting work and contra flow hours to ease back-to-school traffic. Starting Monday, BWS said all lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park will be open...
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While there has been a shift to mail-in and drop-off ballot voting in the state, voter service centers are still available to those who prefer an in-person experience. Voter service centers across the islands opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election. Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale,...
'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves
An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s easy to see that the ocean is Bobo Gallagher’s playground. He’s in his element when he’s ripping across the Pacific or any other body of water. “it’s just like a freedom and that uncontrolled environment that you’re trying to master a little...
‘Bows defense hopes to make an impact as UH football training camp continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One week closer to kickoff for the University of Hawaii football team as the defense looks to establish their dominance. “We leave the attitude and the feelings at the door and we just got to keep playing and make sure we convert.” UH defensive back Virdel Edwards II told Hawaii News Now.
