Jurors reach verdict in Euclid officer’s assault trial

fox8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
[Opinion] The NFL doesn't care about women but loves their moneyJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
Jury deliberating in murder of Cleveland officer
The trial for a woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve resumes on Tuesday.
Euclid Officer Michael Amiott assigned to 'administrative duties' following criminal conviction
EUCLID, Ohio — Officer Michael Amiott remains a member of the Euclid Police Department, but following his criminal conviction last week, his responsibilities have been drastically reduced. Euclid Cpt. Mitch Houser confirmed to 3News Monday that Amiott has been "assigned to non-enforcement, administrative duties until further notice" in the...
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
Customer angry -- again -- when pharmacist won’t fill his Rx early: Strongsville Police Blotter
On July 19, police were dispatched to a West 130th Street pharmacy regarding an unruly customer. An arriving officer located the caller, who said a man was unhappy because he couldn’t get his prescription filled early. It turned out this is an ongoing issue with the customer. Police are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
Drunk driver counts to 30 in her head on way to jail: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 8, police observed a weaving black Ford Fusion on York Road. After following the vehicle for a while, the officer pulled it over on Ridge Road. While talking to the resident, the officer was greeted by a huge whiff of booze. Also visible was a cup labeled Miller Lite that she said held her morning coffee.
Lorain police fatally shoot man who they say began stabbing police dog during confrontation
LORAIN, Ohio - A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot by Lorain police attempting to serve a warrant Saturday, police announced. The shooting came after the man was found hiding in a basement and then began to stab a police dog, according to a statement from the Elyria Police Department, which is handling the investigation at the request of Lorain police.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lorain police identify suspect shot and killed
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a violent confrontation with Lorain police.
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
cleveland19.com
1 suffers life-threatening injuries during crash while evading Parma police, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. Police have not provided an update on the man’s condition. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect
Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentence
Breyona Reddick, the woman accused of murdering her newborn infant in 2018 in the Hiram College dormitory, is appealing her 10 to 15-year sentence handed down to her on June 21, according to the Record-Courier.
cleveland19.com
Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
Weaving and window tint lead to OVI arrest: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for weaving and having excessive window tint at 9:53 p.m. July 28. He was found to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Unwanted guest: Longacre Lane. Police were called to a residence at 11:11 p.m. July 28 to remove...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home sends a message with a new billboard: ‘Stop the violence or face the mourning after’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A local funeral home is trying to raise awareness about inner-city violence with its most recent billboard located between Woodland Avenue and the Opportunity Corridor. E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home is the oldest Black-owned funeral home in Greater Cleveland. The funeral home has been working with...
Cleveland city attorneys say consent decree monitoring team wrong about challenging arbitrator’s ruling in cop’s firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland city attorneys on Monday pushed back against a federal monitor’s assessment that the city must challenge an arbitrator’s decision that reinstated a fired police officer’s job. Gary Singletary, an assistant Cleveland law director, wrote in a court filing that city officials believe...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a traffic stop...
Comments / 0