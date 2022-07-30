ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Jurors reach verdict in Euclid officer’s assault trial

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago
fox8.com

WTRF- 7News

Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver

An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Person
Euclid
#Violent Crime
sciotopost.com

Police K9 Fighting for Life After Knife Attack from Suspect

Lorain Ohio – A Police K9 is fighting for its life after being stabbed multiple times by a suspect, who was shot in killed during the attack. On 07-30-2022 at approximately 1721 hours the Lorain Police Department responded to 1215 W. 20th St. in an attempt to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old male subject. Upon the officer’s arrival, they confirmed the suspect was inside the residence yet he would not come out.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
SOLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man for deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Grand Jury for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for a traffic stop...
SOLON, OH

