Lottery players hope to win big during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
WBBJ
BBQ Pitmaster Chris Lilly shares favorite grilling hacks
JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite Summer destination for many families is their own backyard, making memories during cookouts and other outdoor activities. We spoke with pitmaster Chris Lilly, a world-renown BBQ Hall of Famer, who shared some tips and tricks when it comes to grilling out. Lilly began with...
WBBJ
Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale happens soon. Don’t miss out on all the fun!. To find out more details on all the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.
WBBJ
First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24. A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music...
WBBJ
Church to host ‘Back to School’ giveaway Saturday in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students will have the opportunity to receive free items to help start off their school year. Empowerment Church is hosting a “Back to School” giveaway on Saturday, August 6. Beginning at noon, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed until supplies last. Items...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
WBBJ
Job fair held by Goodwill in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Job seekers were able to find new careers on Tuesday. The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in south Jackson held a job fair and community resource event from Tuesday morning. The center had 17 employers there that were seeking to fill more than 465 positions. Employers included...
WBBJ
Annual music festival gets a new venue
JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
WBBJ
Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!. This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance. The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1...
WBBJ
Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31
JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of July, and was 7/31, also known as 731 Day here in Jackson. “Today is 731 Day, literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.
KFVS12
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
WBBJ
Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
WBBJ
Local Salvation Army heads to Kentucky as flood waters recede
HAZARD, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen from Jackson has gone to assist with Kentucky flooding. The unit from Jackson, along with a unit from Louisville, Kentucky, arrived on Monday to assist those that have already been on the ground. “Many of the hardest hit areas are...
WBBJ
Event offers kids more than school supplies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
WBBJ
United Way celebrating 80 years with Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosting Unitas in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. This community-wide event will feature as its distinguished guest, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman. United...
WBBJ
19 indicted in Hardin County drug investigation
Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia...
WBBJ
Jackson Chamber’s Mandy White elected Vice Chair to Japan-America Society of Tennessee’s Board of Directors
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mandy White, Chief Economic Development Officer for the Jackson Chamber, has been elected Vice Chair to the Japan-America Society of Tennessee, Inc. (JAST) Board of Directors. Headquartered in Nashville, the nonprofit JAST was established in 2000 to promote friendly relations and cultural understanding between the people...
Covington Leader
Piggin Ain’t Easy offers wide variety of food in former Gilt Edge Cafe location
Mike and Tonya Guy didn’t have any plans or a desire to open a restaurant. Their food truck, Piggin Ain’t Easy, was doing great, serving Tipton County factories and cooking at special events throughout the area. Piggin Ain’t Easy was initially a barbecue cooking team that competed for years and won multiple grand champions. Fans of their team kept telling Mike he should sell his food.
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
Car crashes into Madison home; no injuries reported
Metro police say no injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home in Madison late Sunday night.
