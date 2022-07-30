ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Lottery players hope to win big during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

By Jessica Davis
WBBJ
 3 days ago
www.wbbjtv.com

WBBJ

Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week

CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
CORINTH, MS
WBBJ

BBQ Pitmaster Chris Lilly shares favorite grilling hacks

JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite Summer destination for many families is their own backyard, making memories during cookouts and other outdoor activities. We spoke with pitmaster Chris Lilly, a world-renown BBQ Hall of Famer, who shared some tips and tricks when it comes to grilling out. Lilly began with...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24. A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music...
UNION CITY, TN
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBBJ

Church to host ‘Back to School’ giveaway Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students will have the opportunity to receive free items to help start off their school year. Empowerment Church is hosting a “Back to School” giveaway on Saturday, August 6. Beginning at noon, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed until supplies last. Items...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair

Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Job fair held by Goodwill in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Job seekers were able to find new careers on Tuesday. The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in south Jackson held a job fair and community resource event from Tuesday morning. The center had 17 employers there that were seeking to fill more than 465 positions. Employers included...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Annual music festival gets a new venue

JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
JACKSON, TN
Gwendolyn Spencer
WBBJ

Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!. This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance. The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of July, and was 7/31, also known as 731 Day here in Jackson. “Today is 731 Day, literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
RIDGELY, TN
WBBJ

Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Local Salvation Army heads to Kentucky as flood waters recede

HAZARD, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen from Jackson has gone to assist with Kentucky flooding. The unit from Jackson, along with a unit from Louisville, Kentucky, arrived on Monday to assist those that have already been on the ground. “Many of the hardest hit areas are...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBBJ

Event offers kids more than school supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
WBBJ

United Way celebrating 80 years with Unitas

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosting Unitas in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. This community-wide event will feature as its distinguished guest, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman. United...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

19 indicted in Hardin County drug investigation

Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Piggin Ain’t Easy offers wide variety of food in former Gilt Edge Cafe location

Mike and Tonya Guy didn’t have any plans or a desire to open a restaurant. Their food truck, Piggin Ain’t Easy, was doing great, serving Tipton County factories and cooking at special events throughout the area. Piggin Ain’t Easy was initially a barbecue cooking team that competed for years and won multiple grand champions. Fans of their team kept telling Mike he should sell his food.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
JACKSON, TN

