Six observations from Montgomery Bell Academy and Independence’s football scrimmage

MTSU flips three-star Beech WR from Vanderbilt
Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige came dangerously close to signing with Middle Tennessee State in January until an offer from Vanderbilt came his way on Jan. 26. Now, nearly six months to the day after that offer from the Commodores, Paige announced via social media that he had committed to MTSU one month after asking for his release from his national letter of intent with VU.
SEC Player of the Year leaves footprint in Columbia youth softball players
As the game of softball continues to grow in popularity across the state of Tennessee and the country, superstar names are becoming increasingly more recognizable to young people. Arkansas outfielder and 2022 SEC Player of the Year Kendall Beth Sides didn’t know what to expect when she booked one of...
Brus blazes trail as new Spring Hill wrestling coach
Neither Spring Hill nor Kortney Brus intended to make history. The two may do so, however, as Brus is set to take the reins of the Raider wrestling program – achieving a rare position as a woman coaching a Tennessee high school boys wrestling team.
Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways
After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
Mount Pleasant native, Belmont basketball standout dies
Mount Pleasant native Joe Gaines, the first NBA Draft selection in the history of Belmont basketball, died July 29 at the age of 72 in Winchester following an extended illness. Gaines, a 1972 graduate of Belmont, remains the program’s all-time rebounding leader with 1,895 and is the 10th-leading scorer in...
One takeaway for each of nine teams at Williamson County football media day
FRANKLIN — Williamson County Schools held its preseason media day at The Factory, with all nine county schools represented. Here is a takeaway from each team that attended.
Introductions for new Columbia Central coaching staff members
Columbia Central principal Mike Steele introduced seven new coaches to the community during a recent press conference, including boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip and his wife, football/basketball sideline cheer coach Missy Cutlip. Also making their debut during the meet-and-greet were competitive cheer coach Bari Staggs, assistant cheer coach Christi Smith,...
The Temple Welcomes Rabbi Michael Danziger as Senior Rabbi
Congregants at The Temple were eager to welcome their new senior Rabbi, Michael Danziger, to town. They had to wait a couple of weeks, though, because Danziger and his entire family all tested positive for Covid19 soon after their arrival. Despite the rocky beginning, Danziger reports they are all healthy and he was present at his first Lunch with the Rabbi last month and is conducting regular Shabbat services. “It was a bit rough at first, but we’re doing fine and I’m happy to be here,” he says. Danziger’s first few weeks are being met with excitement. Judy Lefkovitz, President of the Board, says, “. As president, sitting on the Bima and looking out at the congregation, it is enlightening to see so many smiling and engaged faces and then hearing so many complimentary remarks about Rabbi Danziger and from people of all ages and segments of our congregation.” She says the rabbi is a welcoming presence, “As much as our congregants are smiling, just as important is Rabbi Danziger smiling at them during the entire service. He welcomes everyone and Shabbat in such an uplifting way. Already we have new faces at Temple who have chosen to join The Temple.”
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
Organizer of World Sky Race eyes Nashville as a possible stop
A major event could bring dozens of airships to Tennessee in 2025. The World Sky Race is the brainchild of Don Hartsell commissioner of the World Air League, which he formed in 2006.
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot
A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
Weekend In Nashville: An Epic 3 Days In Nashville Itinerary
If you’re thinking of spending a weekend in Nashville, then you’ll love this itinerary. Nashville is a beautiful city in Tennessee that is full of fun things to do and see! It’s probably best known for its country music scene. However, you don’t have to be a country music fan to enjoy a weekend getaway in Nashville. In Nashville, you’ll also find historic sites, beautiful green parks, cool museums, and lots more.
