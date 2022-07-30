EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

When I received a call from Tom Arkoosh a couple of weeks ago, asking if I would support his candidacy for Idaho attorney general, I did not hesitate to say yes. It is an interesting fact that he favored me with his support for that same office 40 years ago. Tom was Gem County prosecuting attorney at that time, and I was looking for prosecutor support because my primary and general election opponents were both county prosecutors. I won the elections and served eight years as attorney general. I know what it takes to be the family lawyer for the Gem State, and Tom has the right stuff.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO