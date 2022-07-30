NBA Rumors: Jazz Asked Knicks For RJ Barrett In Donovan Mitchell Trade

www.yardbarker.com
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Trail Blazers to sign former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden to 1-year contract
Former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden will reportedly sign a one-year rookie contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rhoden, who went undrafted, was named to the All-Big East first team last season after averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior. He left the program tied for 33rd in scoring with 1,270 career points and 20th all-time with 669 rebounds.
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
Video: LeBron James Posts Footage Of Him Working Out With Sons Bronny And Bryce At Lakers Facility
LeBron James is the current face of the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no question that he is one of the biggest stars in the world. His sons, Bronny and Bryce are viewed as solid high school-level prospects who could potentially get drafted to the NBA. Recently, LeBron James posted...
Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral
After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral. A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Hawks starting center Clint Capela posted a picture from the festivities where he posed next to teammate Trae Young and rapper Quavo. Not only are Capela and Young teammates, but they are close. The two connected on more assist combinations than any other players in the league last season. As...
Watch: Bill Russell recalls story about Michael Jordan
Bill Russell died on Sunday at the age of 88. Although many regard Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player to ever play in the NBA, if championships are the name of the game, then even he doesn’t hold a candle to Russell. Russell, based on sheer amount of...
Lakers Legends React To The Passing Of Celtics Great Bill Russell
There is no figure in NBA history that symbolizes winning more than Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell. Russell played 14 seasons with the Celtics, capturing an astounding 11 championships during those years. He also had a successful coaching career with the Celtics, winning another two titles with the franchise.
