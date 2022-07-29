ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Senators Block Bill That Would Help Vets Exposed To Toxins, Vets Stage Sit-In

By D.L. Chandler
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy74J_0gyNNZ2Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5u4w_0gyNNZ2Q00

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act passed swimmingly through the House and Senate earlier this summer but now, 25 GOP senators voted against a House-modified version of the PACT Act. In response, military veterans say they will be staging a sit-in protest.

To illustrate the political divisiveness at the congressional level, the PACT Act passed at a clip of 342-88 in the House and 84-14 in the Senate. When the House returned and passed a version of the PACT Act that added 23 toxic and burn pit exposure conditions to the Veteran Affairs database, GOP senators are apparently uncomfortable with the changes. In addition, protections were extended to first responders who suffered from exposure during the 9/11 attacks.

As reported by The Hill , Burn Pits 360 Executive Director and co-founder Rosie Torres balked at the reversal of votes and expressed disappointment in the position change from the GOP senate pool.

“We got punched in the gut, right by those 25 senators that flipped their vote from yesterday,” Torres said to the outlet on Thursday (July 28). In response, Torres said that members of Burn Pits 360 will gather in peaceful protest with hopes that their disdain lands on the ears of the senators.

“They shouldn’t be here, and to know that we’re in that America where they’ve turned their backs on veterans and their families are sick and dying. It’s disgusting. But if this is what we have to do to get the bill passed, and at all costs, all measures, we’re going to get it done,” Torres added.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The Senate passed a bill to help sick veterans. Then 25 Republicans reversed course

Veterans suffering from toxic wounds, from Agent Orange in Vietnam to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, were expecting to celebrate yesterday. After decades of fighting, a bill to grant them benefits in health care was poised to pass the Senate. Instead, in a surprise move, 25 Republican senators blocked the same measure they'd supported just last month. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Sit In#Vets#Veteran#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Gop#Anadolu Agency#House#The Veteran Affairs
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Tom Handy

U.S. Senators Changed Their Mind on the Burn Pitt Bill

Recently, there was strong support for a bill in Congress that would support veterans affected by the burn pit many had exposure to while serving in various locations worldwide. Well, the legislators in Washington, D.C. didn’t pass the bill last Wednesday.
K97.5

K97.5

220
Followers
234
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy