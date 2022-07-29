ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Again Apologizes To Chris Rock In Emotional Video, “I Made A Mistake”

By Alvin aqua Blanco
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmR8X_0gyNNWOF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqoSC_0gyNNWOF00

Source: @willsmith / Instagram

On Friday (July 29), Will Smith took to social media to again apologize to Chris Rock for the infamous Oscars slap . The emotional Smith said that his behavior was unacceptable while apologizing to Rock’s family, as well as his own, and offering more insight into his behavior and remorse.

In a YouTube post also shared throughout his social channels, a message on-screen said Smith wanted to answer all the fair questions he’s been asked since the incident. He began by explaining why he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock from the Academy Awards stage during his acceptance speech. “I was fogged out by that point, it was all fuzzy,” said Smith. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.”

From there, Smith apologized to Rock, and added, “My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith then went on to apologize to Chris Rock’s mother and family, as well as Tony Rock, adding that the relationship with the latter is probably irreparable.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,”  added Smith. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

As far as the question of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s now famed eye-roll after Rock’s joke setting things off, Smith said that was not the case.

“It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” said Smith. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

Rock also made sure to mention he was deeply sorry, although he says it’s not sufficient, for ruining the moments of other nominees, particularly Questlove since the incident happened just before the Roots drummers’ Oscar-winning moment.

Smith’s message to those he let down may have been the most poignant moment of the 5-minute video:

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. And the work I’m trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human. And I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit. So I would say to those people, I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

Recently Rock fleetingly joked about the incident , declaring he’s not a victim.

Let us know what you think of Will Smith’s apology in the comments and online.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Tony Rock
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
K97.5

Lil Duval Hit By Car While Riding Four Wheeler

Comedian Lil Duval was struck by a car near his home in the Bahamas while riding his four-wheeler yesterday. He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter. “Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” Duval posted to Instagram. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

Kanye West Gifts A$AP Bari New Maybach Following Car Accident

It looks like Kanye West is in the blessing business and the latest recipient is A$AP Bari. Following a car accident that totaled his previous vehicle, on Tuesday (Jul 26) Yeezy surprised the fashion designer with a new Maubach truck. The VLONE co-founder took to Instagram stories to share the news, posting a video of […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
K97.5

Chance The Rapper On “Highs and Lows,” How Ghana Inspired Him, Relationship With Kanye West & More

Headkrack and Lore’l sit down with Chance The Rapper who candidly discusses friends in the industry, faith, staying inspired, making music with Joey Bada$$ and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Y’all know how Ye’ can get! Chance took a moment to clear the air about a dispute that happened between him […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

The Orville's Anne Winters Talks Charly's Bold Move, Why a Scene With Her 'Love' Amanda Was Reshot

Click here to read the full article. The following contains major spoilers from the July 28 episode of Hulu’s The Orville: New Horizons. As The Orville cruised closer to its Season 3 finale, Ensign Charly Burke’s tragic tale came full circle. Charly had originally served aboard the USS Quimby, until its destruction by the Kaylon. In the aftermath, Charly joined the Orville as its navigator, where she made no secret about her POV on crewmate Isaac — especially since the scores who died aboard The Quimby included Charly’s best friend Amanda, whom she (quietly) loved. Over the course of Season 3, Charly would...
TV SERIES
K97.5

Consequence Reveals That Jay-Z Wanted To Sign Him To Roc-A-Fella

Queens rapper Consequence has been in the game for a few decades and while his relationship with Kanye West dates back to Ye’s early years at Roc-A-Fella Records, we’ve lowkey wondered why he himself never got down with the Roc. Apparently, it almost happened and it was way before Kanye West was even in the […]
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

K97.5

222
Followers
237
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy