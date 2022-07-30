ACFR hosts first ever Summer Gator Fire Games

mycbs4.com
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Join ACFR at their "Push-In Ceremony" for the new Heavy Rescue unit
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) wants to invite the community to the "Push-In Ceremony" of their new Heavy Rescue unit tomorrow, Aug. 2nd. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, says the outdoor event will have have speeches from Fire Chief, Harold Theus, along with local officials, and a ceremonial wash down before pushing the apparatus into the bay.
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
Commissioners tackle mental health crisis, moving forward with Central Receiving System
On Monday, City and County Commissioners reviewed the starting $1.5 million budget for the Central Receiving System. Commissioners say they hope each dollar will help make a change when it comes to mental health. "The Central Receiving System is important because it solves a big dilemma that we have here...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Full Rigor: Rough Night, Florida man disembowels his girlfriend
This episode of Full Rigor features Tequila, blood and guts in Broward county. A Sunrise man in an alcoholic blackout goes bananas on his girlfriend in her apartment closet pulling feet of intestine out of her body. Listen to the chilling interrogation here. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!
Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes. On June 16th, PSLPD Officers responded to 9840 SW Range Line Rd in reference to a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, who maliciously drilled holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
MCPS will provide free lunch and breakfast to all students for the school year
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Food and Nutrition Department of Marion County Public Schools announced in a press release that schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of family income. The program will be established in 52 schools for the 2022–2023 school year. The...
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
ACPS 2022 Family Empowerment Summit to happen Aug. 8th
The Alachua County Public School (ACPS) district will be holding their 2022 Family Empowerment Summit on Monday, Aug. 8th. ACPS Public Information Officer, Jackie Johnson, says the free summit will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church from 6pm to 8pm. Families of students in the district can hear "critical...
