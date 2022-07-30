ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

ACFR hosts first ever Summer Gator Fire Games

By Giselle Thomas
mycbs4.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Join ACFR at their "Push-In Ceremony" for the new Heavy Rescue unit

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) wants to invite the community to the "Push-In Ceremony" of their new Heavy Rescue unit tomorrow, Aug. 2nd. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, says the outdoor event will have have speeches from Fire Chief, Harold Theus, along with local officials, and a ceremonial wash down before pushing the apparatus into the bay.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness

Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator#Cadets#Acfr
alachuachronicle.com

1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington

Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes

Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes. On June 16th, PSLPD Officers responded to 9840 SW Range Line Rd in reference to a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, who maliciously drilled holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

ACPS 2022 Family Empowerment Summit to happen Aug. 8th

The Alachua County Public School (ACPS) district will be holding their 2022 Family Empowerment Summit on Monday, Aug. 8th. ACPS Public Information Officer, Jackie Johnson, says the free summit will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church from 6pm to 8pm. Families of students in the district can hear "critical...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy