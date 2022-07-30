ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees 11, Royals 5: A rollercoaster game ends in a win

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites

The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB

