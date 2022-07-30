ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “All or Nothing Night” game were:

05-06-07-09-10-11-12-15-17-21-22-24

(five, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

