USD 160.68 million Variance in Sawmill Machinery Market due to Increase In Construction Activities - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Tower Crane Market, Increasing Demand For High-rise Buildings to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Enduser and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tower Crane Market by End-user (Infrastructure, Residential, and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" Report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. This report extensively covers tower crane market segmentation by end-user (infrastructure, residential, and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autologous cell therapy market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. However, factors such as critical ethical challenges with respect to stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market. The...
Quercus Completes Capital Raising for its Maiden PV Development Bond
Quercus accesses new and recurring funding source for its growing development business. LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quercus Real Assets Limited, (Quercus), a renewable specialist based in London focusing on international investments within the Energy Transition, has reached its capital raising target of €33m for its maiden development bond.
Tourism and Hotel Market in China: Segmentation by type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is segmented into two categories based on the type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels). The market share is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
Swvl Adds a New Key Partner, City Group, the Leading Mass Transit Operator in Kuwait, to its SaaS Offering
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swvl Inc. ("Swvl" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced its entry into a strategic partnership with City Group Co. KSCP ("City Group"), a leading transport operator and warehousing services provider, through which City Group will utilize Swvl's Software as a Service ("SaaS") offerings in Kuwait. Under the partnership, Swvl and City Group will work to provide the optimal transportation platform for serving Kuwaiti residents, in an effort to simplify their daily lives. The platform will feature a wide range of services, including on-demand, door-to-door, ride hailing, ride sharing and network buses, as well as school and corporate solutions.
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
CIBO Technologies Submits First U.S.-Based Agricultural Carbon Project to Verra under VM0042 Methodology
Will Enable CIBO Partners to Leverage the Project Directly or as a Reference Design for Their Project. MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that provides partners with a complete platform to manage ag carbon and nature-based climate programs, today announced the acceptance of their Project Description Document (PDD) to Verra entitled "The CIBO Initiative for Scaling Regenerative Agriculture." The PDD was submitted under Verra Carbon Standard VM0042 (Methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management, v1.0).
Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.
Perimeter Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
CLAYTON, Mo., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and oil additives, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022, before the market opens.
IAS and Mediaocean's Prisma Expand Partnership to Automate End-to-End Campaign Creation
Media buyers and planners benefit from a one-stop experience that enables seamless alignment between campaign development, tagging, and reporting. NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the expansion of its integration with Mediaocean, providing advertisers with a simplified campaign creation and month-end reconciliation process. Agency and brand media buyers using IAS's Signal dashboard and Mediaocean's buyer workflow (Prisma) can now automate campaign creation, the linking of insertion orders (IOs), and receipt of relevant metrics. As a result, they gain insights into campaign performance and access to delivery data for month-end reconciliation.
TransMedics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Accelerated Commercial Momentum to Achieve Net Revenue of $20.5 million. 2022 Revenue Guidance Range Raised to $67 million to $75 million. ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company also announced it entered into a new $60 million five-year loan agreement with CIBC Innovation Banking ("CIBC"), which was fully funded upon closing.
Apple and Amazon Pull US Stocks Higher, Profits Shower Chevron as Energy Sector Stars
All the major US stock indexes rose on Friday, led by Apple (US:AAPL) and Amazon (US:AMZN), whose earnings late Thursday eased some concerns about the economy and the consumer. And as high energy prices bit the consumer, oil companies Exxon and Chevron jumped, and their investors applauded huge recent profits.
TOWNSQUARE'S SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA REACH ALL-TIME HIGH WITH NET REVENUE +14% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR
June YTD 2022 Digital Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income 50% of Total. PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "I am proud to share that...
