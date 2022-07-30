Correction Tapes Market Size to Grow by USD 38.78 million due to Increasing Product Demand Among Students - Exclusive Technavio Report

www.ontownmedia.com
Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autologous cell therapy market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. However, factors such as critical ethical challenges with respect to stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market. The...
Tower Crane Market, Increasing Demand For High-rise Buildings to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Enduser and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tower Crane Market by End-user (Infrastructure, Residential, and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" Report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. This report extensively covers tower crane market segmentation by end-user (infrastructure, residential, and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.
CIBO Technologies Submits First U.S.-Based Agricultural Carbon Project to Verra under VM0042 Methodology
Will Enable CIBO Partners to Leverage the Project Directly or as a Reference Design for Their Project. MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that provides partners with a complete platform to manage ag carbon and nature-based climate programs, today announced the acceptance of their Project Description Document (PDD) to Verra entitled "The CIBO Initiative for Scaling Regenerative Agriculture." The PDD was submitted under Verra Carbon Standard VM0042 (Methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management, v1.0).
Blue Ocean Technologies Successfully Integrates with Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve banks and broker-dealers in North America and APAC regions on the NYFIX network around the clock, global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced a global partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies (BOT), a unique capital markets Fintech focused on global afterhours trading. Blue Ocean ATS (BOATS) will integrate with Broadridge's NYFIX order-routing network to offer clients untapped, after-market access to US equities.
Quercus Completes Capital Raising for its Maiden PV Development Bond
Quercus accesses new and recurring funding source for its growing development business. LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quercus Real Assets Limited, (Quercus), a renewable specialist based in London focusing on international investments within the Energy Transition, has reached its capital raising target of €33m for its maiden development bond.
Perimeter Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
CLAYTON, Mo., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and oil additives, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022, before the market opens.
AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share
Quarterly revenues increased by 12.9% year-over-year to $68.4 million. Quarterly service revenues increased by 21.9% year-over-year to $27.8 million. - Quarterly GAAP net income was $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results:. - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;. - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.4%; and. -...
Apple and Amazon Pull US Stocks Higher, Profits Shower Chevron as Energy Sector Stars
All the major US stock indexes rose on Friday, led by Apple (US:AAPL) and Amazon (US:AMZN), whose earnings late Thursday eased some concerns about the economy and the consumer. And as high energy prices bit the consumer, oil companies Exxon and Chevron jumped, and their investors applauded huge recent profits.
PepsiCo and AQUA Carpatica Announce Strategic Relationship
Premium water brand will round out PepsiCo's portfolio of offerings in Europe with plans to expand globally. PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica under which PepsiCo will own a 20 percent equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will have rights to distribute the spring water in Romania and in Poland with opportunities to expand into other markets, including the United States.
Social Native introduces Instagram Reels within UGC Shoppable Galleries--creating more frictionless buying paths
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Native, a leading platform providing scalable creator, influencer, and UGC content solutions for brands, announced the release of Instagram Reels for shoppable video galleries. The new feature enables brands to leverage authentic social content to power e-commerce, build consumer trust, and drive revenue.
TOWNSQUARE'S SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA REACH ALL-TIME HIGH WITH NET REVENUE +14% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR
June YTD 2022 Digital Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income 50% of Total. PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "I am proud to share that...
SEERIST ESTABLISHES THE FIRST AUGMENTED ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY FOR SECURITY AND THREAT INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS
Seerist offers unrivaled security and risk intelligence using real-time artificial intelligence being learned by human analysis. HERNDON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Seerist, Inc.™ launches today as the world's leading solution provider of augmented analytics for security and threat intelligence professionals. The new company merges Control Risks' CORE online platform with the machine learning backbone from Geospark Analytics' Hyperion platform.
Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference
MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point. Fireside chat...
