Athletics 7, White Sox 3: Another punishable righty gets let off with a warning

Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have
The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knziner is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Romine versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 194 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .216 batting average with a .575 OPS, 1 home...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Chicago’s Tim Anderson suspended by MLB for contact with umpire
CHICAGO – Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument. Anderson was in the White Sox’s lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed...
Graham Ashcraft flirts with complete game as Reds top Marlins
Graham Ashcraft pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings, and Aristides Aquino stroked a two-run single and unleashed a 101-mph throw
Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?
As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
Sheets homers, doubles late to lift White Sox over A's 3-2
Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Oakland Athletics 3-2 Saturday night. Sheets lined a leadoff double against Zach Jackson (2-3) in the ninth and advanced...
White Sox starters trying to borrow Cease's magic
Dylan Cease has been ineffably good this season. He was named pitcher of the month for the White Sox in the American League in June and is on the cusp of winning back-to-back selections for the month of July. Against the rest of the competition in the majors, Cease ranks...
Rangers Take 3 Of 4 Games From Angels
The Los Angeles Angels entered a four-game series against the Texas Rangers looking to build some momentum following their first series win since June 28-30. Prior to the start of their previous series against the Kanas City Royals, the Angels were 3-14 in the month of July. But despite taking two out of the three games against the Royals, the Angels began to falter again and dropped the series to the Rangers by losing three of the four games.
A's bullpen unable to hold lead in walk-off loss to White Sox
After giving up ten earned runs in his last start versus the Texas Rangers, Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn returned to his All-Star form in the 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The A's ace has endured a string of rough outings, but...
