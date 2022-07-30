Harry Styles ‘signs five film deal with Marvel Studios worth $100 million to play Eternal’s character Eros’

www.ontownmedia.com
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Fantasia Festival winding down with its final few films
The 26th edition the Fantasia International Film Festival, which began on July 14, will come to a close this Wednesday, Aug. 3 and there are a few choice films still waiting in the wings. On Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8 pm, the North American premiere of Denis Côté’s That Kind...
People Are Sharing The Most Cult-Like Thing That They've Had To Do At Work, And There Should Be A Netflix Documentary About This
"They are currently being investigated by the IRS for questionable business practices, and every former employee I know is watching for updates with a bowl of popcorn."
Beanie Feldstein bids farewell to Broadway as she exits Funny Girl
Beanie Feldstein has bid farewell to the cast of 'Funny Girl' after stepping down from her role in the Broadway show almost two months early. The 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' star had been due to continue playing Fanny Brice on the New York stage until September 25 but she decided to leave on July 31 - and she said goodbye to her co-stars by posting pictures of them on her Instagram page.
