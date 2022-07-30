Jennifer Garner warns fans to avoid ‘injectables’ and cosmetic surgery

www.ontownmedia.com
Joanna Kenna
1d ago
All people are not as naturally beautiful as Jennifer Garner. If it makes people feel better about themselves it is their choice
5
Esther
2d ago
Jennifer Gardner, is so beautiful. How could, Ben, not be with her?
13
Chi Chi Jima
2d ago
Jennifer Garner have more class the JLo. JLo had done many mens and not one had satisfied her.
5
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
marthastewart.com
A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"
While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel
Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner
Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet. The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday,...
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed
It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Joanna Gaines Shares the 1 Surprising House Rule She Makes Her Kids Follow
‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines shared the strange house rule she and Chip Gaines make their five children follow.
Jennifer Garner Reportedly Felt ‘Relief’ When Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Got Serious
There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Jennifer Garner and how she might feel about her ex, Ben Affleck, marrying a woman he had been engaged to before their marriage. It would be a completely normal human reaction to feel awkward about Affleck reuniting with Jennifer Lopez, but Garner reportedly had a different response.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Kim Kardashian Reveals What Plastic Surgery She’s Had on Her Face
Kim Kardashian is now getting candid about a question many have had for some time: how much plastic surgery has she had done?. The 41-year-old reality TV star recently sat down with with the Allure, where she revealed the lengths that she will go to stay young and what work she has had done to a achieve it.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
