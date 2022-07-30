George Gagnidze Cancels ‘Il Tabarro’ at BBC Proms

To mark the 700th anniversary of Dante Aligheri’s death in September 1321, the Aix-en-Provence festival staged the world premier of French composer Pascal Dusapin’s opera “Il Viaggio, Dante,” based upon the poet’s iconic narrative poem “The Divine Comedy.” To say that this is an ambitious undertaking is an understatement, especially as the work has been compressed into approximately 105 minutes. Not only will it generate comparisons with Dante’s original text, but the subject matter concerning the soul’s journey through Hell and Purgatory to Paradise, steeped in mediaeval Roman Catholic theology and philosophy, is no longer a popular subject for modern day theatre audiences, notwithstanding the fact that historical works with biblical content are readily accepted; without Dante’s name attached to the work, selling such a narrative in our cynical era would be difficult indeed, whilst the idea of a work culminating with a hero entering Paradise as consequence of divine justice, itself based on a morality no longer widely accepted, makes it even more challenging.

