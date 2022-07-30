Shakira set to fight £12m tax fraud case as she is ‘confident’ of innocence

www.ontownmedia.com
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo
Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
Shakira looks stunning smiling on the beach in Mexico with her and Gerard Pique’s children
Shakira is having fun in the Mexican sun. The Colombian-born singer was snapped arriving in Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 24th, with her and Gerard Pique’s sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and the next day she was spotted makeup-free on the beach in a beautiful lavender...
Shakira’s mother just broke her silence about singer’s sudden split with Gerard Pique
While Shakira and Gerard Piqué had their reasons for splitting, one person really, really wants them back together. That would be Shakira’s mom. “It’s logical,” Nidia Ripoll Torrado told Hola! sister publication Europa Press of the celebrity couple one day reconciling. “If that’s what they want, what makes them happy.”
FOXBusiness
Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial
Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
musictimes.com
Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
Shakira should go to prison for 8 years for tax fraud, Spanish prosecutors say
Shakira should be sentenced to almost a decade behind bars if she's convicted of tax fraud in an upcoming trial, Spanish prosecutors say. Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer in her tax fraud case, which is likely headed to trial after she rejected an offer to settle, according to Reuters and The Associated Press.
Pop star Shakira could serve 8 years in Spanish prison for tax case
Colombian pop star Shakira could potentially spend up to eight years in prison if she is convicted in a fraud case brought against her by the Spanish government. Shakira, who is 45-years-old and recently divorced Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, could face eight years in Spanish prison if she is found guilty after prosecutors on Friday said they will ask the court for a sentence of eight years and two months if the three-time Grammy Award winner is convicted of tax evasion.She rejected a plea deal from prosecutors earlier this week.Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with...
Shakira could face eight years in prison due to tax fraud
Shakira and her lawyers recently declined to reach an agreement with the Spanish Tax Agency. The Spanish government is accusing her of tax fraud of 14,5 million euros. In turning down the settlement deal, Shakira will now have to go to trial, where prosecutors are seeking to...
Shakira Is Going to Trial Over a $15 Million Tax Bill Reportedly Owed to Spanish Government
Shakira is taking a big gamble and going to trial over an alleged 14.5 million-euro ($15 million) tax bill owed to the Spanish government. The 45-year-old musician refused to take the plea offered to her by prosecutors, so the case is now headed to court. Her PR firm Llorente y...
Shakira Going to Trial in Spanish Tax Evasion Case
Despite receiving a plea deal offer to settle allegations of tax evasion, Colombian superstar Shakira has told a Spanish investigating judge that she wants to go to trial, affirming her innocence in the face of a tax evasion inquiry that has clouded the performer for over four years. The singer,...
Superstar Shakira Rejects Prosecution Deal, Faces Multi-Million Dollar Tax Trial
Latin music superstar, Shakira, is facing a tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors' deal. The singer's legal woes began quite some time ago -- a July 2021 Newsweek article outlines the tax evasion allegations she is facing in Spain:
