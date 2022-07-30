ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira set to fight £12m tax fraud case as she is ‘confident’ of innocence

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo

Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqu
FOXBusiness

Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial

Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
INCOME TAX
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Shakira should go to prison for 8 years for tax fraud, Spanish prosecutors say

Shakira should be sentenced to almost a decade behind bars if she's convicted of tax fraud in an upcoming trial, Spanish prosecutors say. Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer in her tax fraud case, which is likely headed to trial after she rejected an offer to settle, according to Reuters and The Associated Press.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Pop star Shakira could serve 8 years in Spanish prison for tax case

Colombian pop star Shakira could potentially spend up to eight years in prison if she is convicted in a fraud case brought against her by the Spanish government. Shakira, who is 45-years-old and recently divorced Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, could face eight years in Spanish prison if she is found guilty after prosecutors on Friday said they will ask the court for a sentence of eight years and two months if the three-time Grammy Award winner is convicted of tax evasion.She rejected a plea deal from prosecutors earlier this week.Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Barcelona#Old Spanish
HOLAUSA

Shakira could face eight years in prison due to tax fraud

Shakira and her lawyers recently declined to reach an agreement with the Spanish Tax Agency. The Spanish government is accusing her of tax fraud of 14,5 million euros. In turning down the settlement deal, Shakira will now have to go to trial, where prosecutors are seeking to...
CELEBRITIES
Reason.com

Shakira Going to Trial in Spanish Tax Evasion Case

Despite receiving a plea deal offer to settle allegations of tax evasion, Colombian superstar Shakira has told a Spanish investigating judge that she wants to go to trial, affirming her innocence in the face of a tax evasion inquiry that has clouded the performer for over four years. The singer,...
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy