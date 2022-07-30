Lights on at Pirates of the Caribbean, Disneyland Dubai Concept Art, New Mad Tea Party Props, Support for Marriage Equality Act, & More: Daily Recap (7/29/22)

wdwnt.com
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
I spent $74 at Disney World's Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue, and the musical dining experience remains one of the best values on the property for adults
Disney World's Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue recently reopened in the park's Fort Wilderness Resort. It's one of the longest-running dinner shows in the US and you typically have to get there by boat. The fun show, great food, and unlimited booze make it one of the best values on Disney property.
Internet Reacts After Disney Theme Parks Abandon 'Fairy Godmother in Training' for Gender-Neutral Title
Disney theme parks are now referring to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations by a new gender-neutral title. The change is visible on the official Disney Parks site, with former "Fairy Godmothers in Training" now called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." This shift will allow people with any gender...
My family of 3 spent $300 a night at the Swan and Dolphin, and the affordable Disney resort is perfect for adults
My family of 3 stayed at Marriott's Swan and Dolphin Resort for $300 a night. It's one of my favorite resorts at Disney World, and it's close to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. There are multiple pools, theme-park perks, transportation options, and other amenities.
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
WDW News Today
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
Wizard Of Oz Is Getting Its Own Theme Park Land, But You’ll Have Travel To Walk The Yellow Brick Road
When we visit theme parks it's because we want to experience our favorite movies in new and exciting ways. Today you can enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disneyland Resort or pass through the gates of Jurassic World at the Universal Orlando Resort Velocicoaster. But it’s almost always new movies that get the new rides. However, one theme park is getting ready to open an entire theme park land dedicated to one of the most popular movies of all time, The Wizard of Oz. The only problem is if you want to experience the new Wizard of Oz land, you’ll need to take a trip to Australia.
Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride
Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
WDW News Today
Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
WDW News Today
Celebrate the Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar With a New Scented Loungefly Ear Headband at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now, you can wear your ice cream (and stay clean) thanks to a new Loungefly ear headband at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the Mickey Premium Ice Cream bar!. Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar Loungefly Ear Headband –...
WDW News Today
New Mug Featuring Sculpture from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright suns! Lately, Dok-Ondar has been selling more replicas of his personal treasures from the Den of Antiquities, and today we found a new mug inspired by the frieze sculpture hanging in the shop. The Massassi created...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
