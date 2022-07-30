ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Lights on at Pirates of the Caribbean, Disneyland Dubai Concept Art, New Mad Tea Party Props, Support for Marriage Equality Act, & More: Daily Recap (7/29/22)

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag

A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Mad Tea Party#Travel Guide#New Mad Tea Party Props#Walt Disney World#Den Of Antiquities#The Haunted Mansion#Star Tours#Disney Arcade#Vacationeer
Cinemablend

Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others

Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland

Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Cinemablend

Wizard Of Oz Is Getting Its Own Theme Park Land, But You’ll Have Travel To Walk The Yellow Brick Road

When we visit theme parks it's because we want to experience our favorite movies in new and exciting ways. Today you can enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disneyland Resort or pass through the gates of Jurassic World at the Universal Orlando Resort Velocicoaster. But it’s almost always new movies that get the new rides. However, one theme park is getting ready to open an entire theme park land dedicated to one of the most popular movies of all time, The Wizard of Oz. The only problem is if you want to experience the new Wizard of Oz land, you’ll need to take a trip to Australia.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Parent Expresses Concern After Rapunzel Seemingly Ignores Black Children, Cast Members Using ‘Friend’ to Promote Inclusivity, Jared Leto Reportedly Cast in ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ and More: Daily Recap (7/31/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, July 31, 2022.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy