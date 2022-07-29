ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Four Blue Devil Rookies Earn USA Lax Honors

goduke.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
goduke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Athletes Unlimited Update – Opening Week Excitement for Blue Devils

DURHAM – Duke softball alumna Peyton St. George and current assistant coach Sydney Romero have concluded their opening week with Athletes Unlimited Softball, with each set to continue play in week two of five. In her professional softball debut, St. George made two appearances over the weekend, going 0-0...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fleming, Johnson Named 2022 Captains

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced its captains for the 2022 season as seniors Lizzie Fleming and Gracie Johnson will lead the Blue Devils this fall. The two have combined to play in 162 matches over the last three years. Since her arrival...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Elko Era Begins as Fall Camp Kicks Off Tuesday

DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko and the 2022 Blue Devils are scheduled to begin fall camp on Tuesday. Elko, who took over the reins of the football program on December 10, 2021, will host his first official fall practice in preparation for Duke's 2022 season opener against Temple on Friday, Sept. 2.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Madison, NC
Yardbarker

The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history

The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils

The roster has long been complete, and the summer intrasquad scrimmages have kicked into full gear (highlights below). As a result, Duke basketball enthusiasts are noticing more and more goosebumps while dreaming of lineup combinations and whatnot for Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach. On that ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC State announces $5M donation for athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Rookies#Durham Usa Lacrosse#All Americans
goduke.com

Heyward Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

DURHAM – Duke redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding defensive player in college football. In 39 career games, the Dacula, Ga., native has compiled 246...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
CARY, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy