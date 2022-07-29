Four Blue Devil Rookies Earn USA Lax Honors

goduke.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Athletes Unlimited Update – Opening Week Excitement for Blue Devils
DURHAM – Duke softball alumna Peyton St. George and current assistant coach Sydney Romero have concluded their opening week with Athletes Unlimited Softball, with each set to continue play in week two of five. In her professional softball debut, St. George made two appearances over the weekend, going 0-0...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
goduke.com
Fleming, Johnson Named 2022 Captains
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced its captains for the 2022 season as seniors Lizzie Fleming and Gracie Johnson will lead the Blue Devils this fall. The two have combined to play in 162 matches over the last three years. Since her arrival...
goduke.com
Elko Era Begins as Fall Camp Kicks Off Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko and the 2022 Blue Devils are scheduled to begin fall camp on Tuesday. Elko, who took over the reins of the football program on December 10, 2021, will host his first official fall practice in preparation for Duke's 2022 season opener against Temple on Friday, Sept. 2.
Olympian, Cary native Claire Curzan named USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year
Cary, N.C. — Olympic silver-medalist and Cary native Claire Curzan was awarded the title of USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year. A ceremony hosted by NFL legens Vernon Davis and Rob Gronkowski was held Sunday night where the winners were announced. However, Gronkowski surprised Curzan earlier...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils
The roster has long been complete, and the summer intrasquad scrimmages have kicked into full gear (highlights below). As a result, Duke basketball enthusiasts are noticing more and more goosebumps while dreaming of lineup combinations and whatnot for Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach. On that ...
cbs17
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
NC State basketball draws tough opponent in first game of Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas
The Wolfpack will play in the tournament opener on Nov. 23 against one of the top teams in the country, a team it hasn’t faced in 10 years.
NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football
NC State is set to host North Carolina A&T in the not-too-distant future for the first time on the football field. The post NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
goduke.com
Heyward Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
DURHAM – Duke redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding defensive player in college football. In 39 career games, the Dacula, Ga., native has compiled 246...
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Raleigh Iron Works looks to two Durham favorites for its first restaurant additions
The development off Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh plans to open next year with 220 apartments, plus offices and retail space.
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
