Police in Temple, Texas Arrest Justin Boswell, Suspect In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

KBTX.com
College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 31-year-old College Station man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into the back of another vehicle in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway. Around 2:05 Monday morning, College Station police responded to a report of a...
fox44news.com
One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
fox44news.com
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
KWTX
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash where one person was killed Tuesday. Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive. Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound...
fox44news.com
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT
A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
KWTX
Bosque County man charged with online solicitation of minor after McLennan County undercover operation
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A Bosque County man has been charged in connection with an undercover operation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. John Richard Ivers III, 43, of Cranfills Gap, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. MCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit had...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving Family Violence And Jail Assaults
For the second time in as many years, a 20 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for family violence assaults. An eight year sentence is part of a plea agreement between Estabaun Deleon and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. Deleon admitted to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last December, then violating a protection order after assaulting the woman last January. According to Bryan police arrest reports, the victim was treated for the December assault in the police department lobby by medics. In January, the woman went to the hospital for treatment of multiple bruises and swelling to her head and arms. At the time of the attacks, Deleon was on parole from a 12 month sentence after admitting to throwing a knife at his then five year old sister in May of 2019.
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
KBTX.com
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found. According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide. If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can...
Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'
The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
