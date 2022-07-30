Fans respond to NC Courage defender's decision not to play in pride jersey

www.wralsportsfan.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Bull City Little League team representing NC in regional tournament
Durham, N.C. — Big things are happening for Bull City Little league 11-12 U Team out of Durham!. The squad is heading to the southeast regionals for a chance to play in the Little League World Series. Their first opponent is Virginia. Bull City will play them on Thursday...
Zebulon native Blake McShea qualifies for Wyndham Championship
Zebulon native and Rolesville High School alum Blake McShea has earned one of the final four spots in the PGA tour's Wyndham Championship. McShea shot a 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run Country Club to earn a spot in the final PGA tour event of the regular season which will take place this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Mickey DeMorat, Yannick Paul and Rick Lamb earned the other spots.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
cbs17
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football
NC State is set to host North Carolina A&T in the not-too-distant future for the first time on the football field. The post NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Panther Creek prepares for big season without star QB Odom
Cary, N.C. — Everything was setting up for Panther Creek football to have a landmark season. The Catamounts were set to bring back many key pieces from a 2021 team that went 10-4, made the third round of the playoffs and there lost to the eventual 4A state champions from Cardinal Gibbons.
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Work begins on DBAP upgrades, set to be complete by next season
Durham, N.C. — Durham Bulls Athletic Park is getting a facelift, with construction slated to start on stadium upgrades this month. The DBAP, which opened in 1995, will undergo renovations for players' locker rooms; coaches' offices; and facilities for female staff and athletes, umpires, and team officials. The park is also expected to get a new batting tunnel; office and retail reconfigurations; and larger clubhouses for both teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
Family fun in the air: Best trampoline parks in the Raleigh area
Raleigh, N.C. — Not everyone is fond of trampolines nor trampoline parks. I thoroughly understand why. My daughters, however, love them. Having fun is one thing but being careless is another. When it comes to trampoline attractions, we have an understanding. As long as my girls play sensibly – don't get too wild – I have no problem going to these places. I'm not that parent who does well with broken bones and other injuries!
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Technician Online
Bright Spot Donuts brings sweet flavors, friendly community to Raleigh
A collaboration between Benchwarmers Bagels' former general manager Sarah Millsaps, chef John Knox,. owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatric and Jubala Coffee owner Andrew Cash, Bright Spot Donuts is the new artisan donut shop serving delicious treats and local charm to Raleigh. Millsaps, the current co-owner of Bright Spots, got...
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils
The roster has long been complete, and the summer intrasquad scrimmages have kicked into full gear (highlights below). As a result, Duke basketball enthusiasts are noticing more and more goosebumps while dreaming of lineup combinations and whatnot for Jon Scheyer's first year as head coach. On that ...
Triangle’s once hot employment market is cooling at some major jobs boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are an increasing number of indicators showing signs the labor market is slowing, as job openings in the Triangle have decreased. For the first time all year, the number of job openings at the beginning of a month is lower than openings at the beginning of the year on one-quarter of the 20 job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Poe Center hosts puberty-focused talks this month
Raleigh, N.C. — Puberty is awkward for kids and their parents. It can be a difficult conversation, but it doesn't have to be. The Poe Center for Health Education is hoping to make it a little easier for families by offering in-person workshops designed for children and a parent or caregiver in their life.
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
