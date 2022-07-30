EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

www.idahostatejournal.com
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell
SEATTLE — Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah County, which is home to Portland, recorded seven deaths suspected to be related to heat, the highest of any Oregon county. ...
Report: Climate change a challenge for Idaho wildlife
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Climate change could make it more challenging to conserve and manage the state’s most at-risk fish, wildlife and plants, Idaho officials said. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Monday released its draft Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan that will guide its management actions for the next decade.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
'HISTORIC INVESTMENT': Gov. Little, state officials highlight aging bridges during 'Flying Y' groundbreaking
Monday marked the groundbreaking event for a $112 million project to overhaul the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s “Flying Y” interchange. The project described by the Idaho Transportation Department as a “massive undertaking” is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025, will bring much-needed safety improvements and connect the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s trail from the Pocatello Creek Road area to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Event Center. “What’s important to the...
Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
Minidoka director Kurt Ikeda wins Idaho Humanity Council’s highest honor
The Idaho Humanities Council awarded Kurt Ikeda the 2021 Outstanding Achievement in Humanities Award, the organization’s highest honor, awarded annually to recognize achievements that encourage a better understanding of the humanities. Ikeda serves as the Minidoka National Historic Site’s director of education and interpretation and previously worked as an education specialist for southern Idaho parks. In 2018, he was an intern with Northwest Youth Corps. Before he began working for the National Park Service, Ikeda worked at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, OCA Asian...
Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
Gas still averaging over $4.90 per gallon in Idaho; AAA says high prices at pump nationwide are causing Americans to change driving habits
Nearly two-thirds of Americans have changed their driving habits due to the current high gas prices, AAA reports, with 23% reporting “major changes” including driving less, combining errands, reducing shopping or dining out, delaying major purchases or postponing vacations. “There are still plenty of travelers in the air and on the road, but for some people, the pain of expensive fuel is just too much right now,” Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director, said in a press release. ...
Thousands set to lose coverage once health emergency ends
Regardless of what the Idaho Legislature does with Medicaid expansion next year, thousands of people could lose coverage in the coming year. That's because they technically no longer qualify for the program, but have retained coverage because of a federal “maintenance of effort” requirement. Medicaid expansion is open to Idahoans who earn between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level. If they earn more than that, up...
Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother despite Idaho GOP platform
Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions. The GOP platform previously showed support for a complete ban on abortions. But that was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade about a month ago, allowing states to make their own decisions on how legal...
Health vs. wealth: Some Idaho lawmakers believe Medicaid expansion has been too costly
It’s been four years since Idaho voters embraced Medicaid expansion, providing access to affordable health care for thousands of working adults. The move was a sharp rebuke of the Legislature’s Republican majority, which spent years talking about the issue without moving forward. But politics is an ever-changing landscape. No matter how clear the will of the voters, it’s never set in stone. ...
Idaho Attorney General announces new nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is...
