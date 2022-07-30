EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

Regardless of what the Idaho Legislature does with Medicaid expansion next year, thousands of people could lose coverage in the coming year. That's because they technically no longer qualify for the program, but have retained coverage because of a federal “maintenance of effort” requirement. Medicaid expansion is open to Idahoans who earn between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level. If they earn more than that, up...

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO