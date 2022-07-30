PHOTOS: Fun and games at the 2022 Douglas County Fair

Even though the Douglas County Fair ended last weekend, it’s still fair time in southern Douglas County, as the annual Vinland Fair will be returning this weekend. The Vinland Fair will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the southern Douglas County hamlet of Vinland, and it’s a smaller and more old-fashioned event than the big county fair. It was founded by the local Grange organization in 1907 and has only been canceled once — in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Vinland Fair board member Julie Craig said the formula has always been the same: letting visitors make their own fun through hands-on contests and games.

