PHOTOS: Fun and games at the 2022 Douglas County Fair

LJWORLD
Vinland Fair returns this weekend with 3 days of old-fashioned fun
Even though the Douglas County Fair ended last weekend, it’s still fair time in southern Douglas County, as the annual Vinland Fair will be returning this weekend. The Vinland Fair will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the southern Douglas County hamlet of Vinland, and it’s a smaller and more old-fashioned event than the big county fair. It was founded by the local Grange organization in 1907 and has only been canceled once — in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Vinland Fair board member Julie Craig said the formula has always been the same: letting visitors make their own fun through hands-on contests and games.
WIBW
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
LJWORLD
Plans filed for a new Lawrence Starbucks on Sixth Street; taco chain to close on south Iowa Street
Plans have been filed for a new Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop on Sixth Street, as the competition for Lawrence’s coffee dollars appears to be heating up. A plan filed at City Hall shows Starbucks is interested in building about a 2,200-square-foot coffee shop with a drive-thru at the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Crestline Drive.
LJWORLD
Lawrence buses to operate free of charge on election day
The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for election day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
LJWORLD
KU starts program to serve children of migrant agriculture workers; it will operate at KU and other Midwest schools
A University of Kansas center has received more than $2 million in funding for a program to help students from migrant agricultural families who attend KU and several other schools in the region. KU’s Center for Educational Opportunity Programs has received a five-year funding award of $2.37 million from the...
LJWORLD
Lawrence native who created LHS’ Chesty Lion and drew classic holiday stories, Mad magazine pieces dies
A Lawrence native who became a giant in the animation and cartooning field has died. Paul Coker, Jr. died in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 93, according to a statement released by his family on Friday. Coker was born in Lawrence in 1929 and studied drawing and...
LJWORLD
City leaders to further discuss results of homeless needs study as part of strategic plan
The City of Lawrence will be digging deeper into the findings of a recently completed study on homelessness and incorporating some of the issues raised into efforts related to its strategic plan. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received the 2022 Douglas County Homelessness Needs Assessment...
LJWORLD
Thousands have already voted early in Douglas County ahead of Aug. 2 election
Thousands of people have already voted early in Douglas County, and election officials expect heavy voting to continue on Tuesday for election day. County Clerk Jamie Shew said early in-person voting has been “extremely heavy,” with the number of votes received ahead of election day already nearing 12,000 as of Monday evening. Turnout is being driven by the proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion, and Shew expected heavy voting to continue Tuesday since a lot of messaging about the amendment emphasized the Aug. 2 voting date rather than early voting options.
LJWORLD
Gov. Laura Kelly appears in Lawrence to announce statewide program addressing food insecurity with locally-sourced food
Gov. Laura Kelly appeared at Just Food in Lawrence Monday afternoon and announced a new partnership between the state of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Agriculture aimed at helping Kansans struggling with food insecurity. Funds from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement...
LJWORLD
Douglas County clerk: Turnout in 2022 primary was ‘off the charts’
Despite turnout far heavier than even many general elections, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said voting went smoothly during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary. Not long after the polls closed Tuesday night, Shew said he estimated turnout may well have reached around 40,000 ballots cast, roughly half of the county’s 81,117 registered voters. Nearly half of them were advance ballots cast in-person or mailed ahead of Aug. 2.
LJWORLD
Douglas County’s judicial nominating committee is reviewing nominations to fill judge positions
The nominating committee for the 7th Judicial District will meet Tuesday to discuss nominations that were received to fill open judge positions in Douglas County. Douglas County is waiting for the appointment of two judicial positions after the retirement of Judge Kay Huff in July and a new judge position that was created by the Kansas Supreme Court after new positions were funded across the state by the legislature, according to a release from the Office of Judicial Administration.
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
LJWORLD
Lawrence church that has been outspoken supporter of amendment to remove constitutional right to abortion hit by vandals
A Lawrence church who has been an outspoken supporter of the state constitutional amendment on abortion rights, was vandalized with “Vote No” messages Sunday night. Lawrence’s Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts Street, had two sides of its brick sanctuary building spray painted with large Vote No messages just ahead of the constitutional amendment vote. A No vote in the Aug. 2 election is a vote against the amendment that would remove any constitutional right to an abortion that currently exists in the state.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
KVOE
Child passes away in Scranton after being found unresponsive in vehicle Sunday
A child has passed away after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Osage County over the weekend. Sheriff Chris Wells says deputies received a 911 call shortly before 3:45 pm about the 2-year-old child in Scranton. Deputies, Scranton first responders and Osage County EMS responded and started life-sustaining measures as soon as they arrived. The child was rushed to an unspecified Topeka hospital but was pronounced dead.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence mother reflects on joy in choice to end a pregnancy to center her daughter and herself
Before she got an abortion last year, Bulaong Ramiz said she never saw herself as someone who would do so. But when the time came, she chose herself and her daughter, who she needed to focus on. Now, she said she supports the right to choose more passionately than ever...
WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
